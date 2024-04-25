Tommy Fleetwood Caddies For Stepson Oscar’s Solid Start In Challenge Tour Debut

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood walks on the first hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Amateur golfers often have their family or friends accompany them as their caddies while playing in golf tournaments. And having their fathers carry their bags becomes even more special. After all, everyone has seen Tiger Woods caddying for his son Charlie at his events. Another father-son duo gracing the green is English golfer Tommy Fleetwood and his stepson Oscar Craig, who are in Abu Dhabi for a tournament.

17-year-old Oscar is playing in his debut Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. In the opening round of the UAE Challenge, Oscar shot a sensational 3 under 69 to finish T13 on the leaderboard. Ahead of his first round, the 17-year-old expressed his excitement by saying, (as quoted by Golf Monthly),

“I feel good to be fair, but I’m dead nervous. It’s like excitement nerves, but I’ve got Tommy on the bag this week, which kind of helps the nerves a bit.”

Oscar is the son of Fleetwood’s wife Clare Craig from her first marriage. She is 20 years older than Fleetwood. They also have a son together named Franklin Fleetwood.

Recently, Fleetwood was in the news for his visit to a LIV Golf event, which incited speculations that he might be making a switch. But things weren’t as they seemed.

When Tommy Fleetwood Revealed Why He Visited The LIV Golf Las Vegas Event

Ahead of the 2024 Masters, the seven-time DP World Tour winner visited Nevada to see his coach, Butch Harmon. While he had some time off, the Englishman attended the LIV Golf Las Vegas. This sparked a wave of speculations. However, the 33-year-old respectfully denied them and called his visit a casual one.

The 33-year-old expressed that he had been hearing a lot of talks about the Saudi-backed league but had never got a chance to watch it live. He further revealed that he had several friends in the league and since he had a free morning, he decided to watch the event. As quoted by The Guardian, he said,

“I really didn’t think that much about it. I was over there, lots of us talk about LIV but never see it so I wanted to see what a tournament was like. There are also so many people there that we don’t see any more, who I would still class as friends. Players, people who work on the tour, my trainer works there. So I had a free morning, went for a few hours and that was it.”

Fleetwood also called the LIV events as being “pretty slow” which did not suit his gameplay. The Englishman later admitted that the people involved with the league seemed to be happy, and that is what mattered.

The seven-time DP World Tour winner will be taking some time off the golf course and will be next seen playing in the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship. With the kind of form he has been in, he can certainly be considered as a dark horse entering the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club to win his first PGA Tour title of the year.