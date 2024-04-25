‘Nobody Was Dominant Like That’: Scottie Scheffler’s Impressive Win At The RBC Heritage Spurs Comparisons To Tiger Woods In His Prime

Dan Patrick has recently dismissed all the comparisons between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods. Despite the 27-year-old winning his fourth title of the season at the RBC Heritage last Sunday, Patrick felt that Woods in 2000 was way more dominant and his form in his prime is incomparable to date.

On the April 22, 2024 episode of the Dan Patrick Show on YouTube, the host claimed that if Tiger Woods played in the present era, he would have earned over $92 million on the PGA Tour.

“If I took Tiger’s 2000 performance and used the money, the monetary benefits of 2024, Tiger would have pocketed over $92 million in tour earnings. So the comparison shouldn’t take anything away from Scottie Scheffler. It just goes to show you that when Tiger was dominant, nobody was dominant like that.”

Scheffler has made 10 starts by the end of April in the PGA Tour 2024 season. He has already recorded four victories and has earned $18,693,235 in total. He will surely play three major championships and three FedEx Cup playoff events. This means he would end up playing around 25 tournaments this season.

But if his 2024 performance is to be compared with Woods’ best season, the 2000. Then, he will have to record five more victories by the end of the year, including two more major title wins. Back in 2000, the legendary golfer won 9 titles, including three major titles in 20 starts, and missed no cuts. In addition to that, he also had 17 top-10 finishes, including four runner-up finishes.

Comparing Scottie Scheffler’s Major Performance So Far With 27-Year-Old Tiger Woods

There is no doubt that both Americans are the top players of their era. While Woods is already past his prime, Scheffler is just 27 years old and seems to be getting better each day.

So, if their title win counts are considered before they turned 28, Woods had recorded 39 PGA Tour wins, including eight major title wins. Meanwhile, Scheffler has won 13 titles, including two major titles, so far.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old Scheffler has earned half of Woods’ entire PGA Tour career earnings. He may surpass the legendary golfer in terms of Tour earnings in the coming years. But coming close to the number of titles the GOAT golfer has won, is certainly not possible.

Now, the biggest question that remains is whether Scottie Scheffler can complete his career grand slam. Well, surely he can! With the kind of skills and form he has, the American might win another major title this year. Also, Scheffler has a long career ahead of him to make as many records and win as many events as he can. But can the golfer come close to Tiger Woods’ 15 major wins? That might seem highly unlikely, for now.