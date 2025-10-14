“Don’t Want to Live in United States”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave NBA and USA by the Age of 38

Mar 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The 2025 offseason has been a difficult time for Milwaukee Bucks fans. Uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team has caused immense uneasiness regarding what’s to come in the Cream City. The good news is there seems to be some clarity for the future following Giannis’ recent comments. The bad news is, Antetokounmpo isn’t going to be in the USA forever.

After a summer filled with trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks don’t have to worry about beginning the season without Antetokounmpo. They went out of their way to acquire Myles Turner in hopes that the addition would please the two-time MVP. Time will tell whether that pairing works out the way the team intends. In the meantime, Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks is still up in the air.

And although the Greek star has expressed his love for the Bucks, it pales in comparison to how he feels about his home nation of Greece. Whenever Antetokounmpo has an opportunity to represent his country, he will.

He has never been shy about it either. But now, for the very first time, Giannis has shared the f

“I’m 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I’m 36-38. I’d like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?” Antetokounmpo said on ANT1’s The 2night Show.

Antetokounmpo’s timeline would give the Bucks a minimum of six more years, assuming he stays in Milwaukee. The Bucks aren’t currently a championship-contending team. The NBA changes quite quickly between seasons, still it may be difficult for the Bucks to transform themselves to satisfy Antetokounmpo’s desires in the limited time he has remaining in the league.

On the other hand, Greek fans are rejoicing following this news. Antetokounmpo has been a breath of fresh air for Greek basketball. This summer in the 2025 EuroBasket, he led his country to its first bronze medal in the tournament’s history.

Antetokounmpo has won at the highest level of the NBA, yet the feeling he had winning for Greece couldn’t be matched. It doesn’t help that Antetokounmpo isn’t the particularly keen on staying in the US.

“I don’t want to live in the United States,” Antetokounmpo revealed. “As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece. I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I’m talking about all the teams now.”

It should be noted that his wife Mariah and children have reportedly already moved back to Greece. The family is getting a head start on their life post Antetokounmpo’s retirement from the NBA.

Before Antetokounmpo came to the NBA, he played for Filathlitikos as a teenager. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the team that gave him his first big chance. If that turns out to be the case, it would be a perfect ending to a true storybook career for an all-time legend.