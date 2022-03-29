“Magic Johnson made love to every girl, in every city in America”: When Donald Sterling was vindictive towards the Lakers legend

Magic Johnson was the force majeure behind Donald Sterling’s downfall. The former Clippers owner was not too kind to Magic afterward.

Magic Johnson’s life and career make up for one of the most fascinating tales out there. Today, we will look at one incident that helped take down a modern-day tyrant.

Donald Sterling a businessman and a former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers was banned from the NBA after private recordings of him making racist comments were leaked.

The recording contained a conversation where Donald Sterling castigated his then-girlfriend for posting a picture with Johnson.

Donald Sterling unleashes wrath on Magic Johnson

In a sit down with Anderson Cooper in 2014, Sterling called out Magic Johnson on live tv. Donald was fresh off a lifetime ban from the NBA and he was ready to rant.

Sterling showed his true nature, saying a lot of colorful things about Magic Johnson. His drivel went so far as to make statements about Magic’s personal life.

Sterling said, “He made love to every girl in every city in America”. That statement has no truth behind it and it was clear Donald was out for vengeance.

Donald Sterling on Magic Johnson: “He acts so holy. He made love to every girl in every city in America and he had AIDS…” #AC360 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2014

While the world awaits Magic Johnson’s four-part documentary series, which is set to come out on April 22nd, we thought it was important to visit this incident.

Magic was a person who by no means was holy, however, he was good. “They call me Magic”, which is all set to premiere on Apple TV will give us a closer look into his life.

The series will contain all the details about his glorious NBA career to his battle with AIDS, and how he became an icon for the Black community. Stay tuned as we cover more stories on Magic Johnson.