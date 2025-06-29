“Don’t Want to Play Anymore”: Draymond Green Confesses His Own Court Struggles Were About to Ruin His Future Plans

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Draymond Green had a rough upbringing in Saginaw, Michigan, and was often tasked with defending himself during his youth. That personality has spilled over into adulthood, both on and off the court. The Defensive Player of the Year has had numerous ejections and technical fouls assessed due to his constant antics throughout his career. When he steps on the floor, emotional discretion oftentimes goes out the door for Draymond, who shared he’s much better at keeping his cool in public.

The Warriors forward is confident in his ability to avoid altercations with random people on the street, with him and Ryan Clark in agreement that these individuals aren’t worth the time. But if an opponent begins testing him during a game, Green has proven that he won’t hesitate to retaliate.

Although he likely let the problem get out of hand before addressing it, Green has notably sought help for his anger management issues in recent years. But before he made that decision, he was contemplating an even bigger one. Following his altercation with Jusuf Nurkic that led to a suspension in December 2023, the four-time champion nearly called it quits.

“I’m talking to Adam Silver. I’m like, ‘Adam, I’m done, I don’t wanna play anymore.’ Because the problem for me is on the court and I felt like, d**n, I got a bright future after this and this court is about to cost me that,” Draymond shared on The Pivot Podcast.

Green has made several appearances on NBA on TNT’s Inside the NBA in recent postseasons, setting himself up for a lucrative post-playing career as an analyst. Knowing he still had plenty of time in the sport still, walking away from playing may not have seemed difficult at one point. But over time, it appears Draymond has found his love for the game again. He still isn’t perfect, though.

“So, if I’m walking into the bodega, no problem, that ain’t my issue. My issue is on the court, you call me that, and I’m in a different headspace, how do I handle that?” Green asked.

“That’s the guy that really needed the help. And so if it happened on the court today, I still can’t 100% say to you that I won’t do anything.”

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder asked if Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk was a reasonable comparison for Green. Banner, a genius scientist, is known for being sensible and compassionate. But when he transforms into The Hulk, all reasoning is left behind and replaced with a rampaging monster.

Green agreed, adding, “It took me a while to accept it. But that’s just on the basketball court. Off the court, the likelihood that you’ll see me how I am on the basketball court is so slim. Off the court, unless I’m comfortable, I don’t even say much.”

Unfortunately, many people only see the intense, aggressive version of him when he’s competing for the Golden State Warriors. But as his playing career nears its end, his role as a basketball analyst could give him a chance to reshape how he’s perceived.