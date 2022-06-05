“Michael Jordan’s ICONIC mid-air switch layup is BASIC!”: NBA Twitter trolls Nick Wright for his daft take about the Bulls GOAT

NBA analyst Nick Wright has an outrageous take about Michael Jordan, gets trolled for the same by NBA Twitter

The NBA has been there for 75 years now, and in those 75 years, there have been some amazing moments. Every year, we see moments that define the season, but there are very few of those that actually stick around for long. One of those moments was Kawhi Leonard‘s Game 7 buzzer beater against the Sixers in 2019.

One such shot was attempted by Michael Jordan in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals. The Bulls were hosting the Lakers, and MJ took the game over. On a drive to the basket, MJ switched the ball from his right hand to left, mid-air, and made the basket.

This Day, 31 years ago: Michael Jordan’s iconic mid-air, switch hand layup in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/kQc1ctpe6K — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2022

Everyone agrees it was an iconic shot, something for the ages. Everyone except Nick Wright.

Nick Wright gets trolled by NBA Twitter for calling Michael Jordan’s shot basic

Known for his outrageous takes, Nick Wright had yet another one of those. This time, he went on to call one of Michael Jordan’s iconic shots basic.

Every angle of this reminds neutral observers of how basic this “iconic” moment was. The Jordan iconographers decided long ago this was some all time, amazing play, along the lines of Dr. J’s behind the backboard layup, and folks just went along with it. https://t.co/H9vj9JEfvD — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 5, 2022

In no world is it simple to take off from one side, go in for a dunk, decide last second to switch hands, and lay the ball in using your off hand. NBA Twitter agreed with the same, and went after Wright for his take.

I was in Chicago Stadium for this game, with that basket in front of me, and believe me when I tell you the whole building levitated a few inches on this incredible finish. Plus, it was his 13th FG in a row. https://t.co/e7Bsj8LyYo — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 5, 2022

don’t care nick wrong 🤡 — jeoq (@BestJeofEra) June 5, 2022

Buddy, you’re my favorite TV analyst and a local still our minds repping KC but c’mon man, MJ is the greatest to do it. LBJ is a close 2nd, but still 2nd none the less — John Baker (@johnbaker2713) June 5, 2022

They’re iconic for a reason. They’re difficult af. Jumping off two reaching to dunk with the right, and switching to the left for a lay? Driving baseline, extending your arm all the way while palming the ball, and hitting a rock the cradle reverse lay? You serious? https://t.co/NoCF60FJal — Special K™️ (@KSC_318) June 5, 2022

Guess Nick Wrong needs to go out and touch grass.