Shaquille O’Neal Once ‘Choked’ WWE Legend Hulk Hogan for a TV Show Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away, leading to wave of sadness among wrestling fans. Hogan became the biggest name in pro wrestling in the 1980s and consequently transcended the sport to become a pop culture in the USA. His influence would only grow from here and soon Hogan found himself being face to face with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

In 1994, Hogan was looking to capitalize on his fame and much like his colleague Ric Flair, Hogan had a flair for being in front of the camera. His dreams led him to star in the television show ‘Thunder in Paradise’.

The premise of the action-adventure comedy followed two retired Navy SEALs. Following their time serving their country, they adopted a career as mercenaries. Hogan played the role of one of the mercenaries called Hurricane.

The association of Hogan’s name was enough to gain the interest of the general public. A household name. Hogan was also tasked with selling the show on TV through appearance on ads among other things.

Hogan notably sought O’Neal’s services for a special television promo, which featured the two superstars sitting on a couch together. They were enjoying each other’s presence until Hogan asks O’Neal a question.

“Hey Shaq, you wanna shoot some baskets, dude?” Hogan asked. O’Neal motioned with his finger for Hogan to be quiet before responding. “Sh! Thunder in Paradise is coming up next.”

They both looked at the camera and gave a slight smirk. The production team urged the two to do another take for safety measures. O’Neal and Hogan obliged but instead of a simple shush motion with his finger, Shaq choked the Hulkster.

O’Neal’s actions weren’t something Hogan saw coming, which made his reaction authentic and the take was perfect.

Hogan has notably became notoriety for having a huge ego at this point and was said to have been taking liberties with his fellow wrestlers and stiffing them between the ropes.

Thankfully, when Shaq flipped the script, Hogan could only proclaim, “That’s the one, man, that’s the one!”

That wouldn’t be the first time the two stars would work together. O’Neal would join forces with Hogan once more, but this time for a promo for hiz true profession. Ahead of the 1994-95 season, he assisted Hogan in building up anticipation ahead of his bout against Ric Flair.

Shaq & Hulk Hogan! You can’t name a better duo! pic.twitter.com/aiEPokDwjS — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 18, 2021

The two seemingly helped each other reach new heights. Hogan went on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Flair. On the other hand, O’Neal went on to make his first NBA Finals appearance with the Orlando Magic.

Hogan and O’Neal may not have been the closest of friends, but they certainly had great memories together.