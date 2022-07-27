$178 million worth Joel Embiid has gone to the limits of trademarking nickname, ‘The Process’

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid once decided to trademark his iconic nickname in the NBA

Joel Embiid has really bucked up since the last offseason.

Don’t get us wrong, getting thrown out of the 2nd round in these past playoffs was far from impressive. But it wasn’t quite JoJo’s fault. Rather, the man was simply a victim of his circumstances, being injured almost throughout the run, while his co-star struggles to perform even nearly at the levels he had displayed the ability to, before.

As things stand right now, we’re sure it’s not the glitz and glamour of the NBA world that stands foremost in his mind. Rather, it is the time spent in the gym and the success it can bring.

However, we can’t be sure this was the cases a few short years ago.

You see, the man decided to take his focus away from basketball for a pretty serious copyrights situation. And frankly, it is something that most fans agree could’ve, and probably should’ve been avoided completely.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Joel Embiid chose to trademark his nickname, ‘The Process’ back in 2019

You read that right.

For those that may not be aware of what implications a move like this has, well, here is what Emily Rolen of the ‘Philly Voice’ had to report on the matter.

“According to documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark can be used for apparel, like shirts, sweatpants, shorts, sweatpants, hats, and flip flops.

And that’s not the only one. Other active trademark applications — there are 20 others — include one for non-alcoholic, pre-mixed bottled Shirley Temple drinks (the center’s favorite), children’s books, and rubber bracelets.”

We won’t lie, this wasn’t the most necessary move in the history of the NBA.

But hey! It’s the man’s brand, his personal image. And if it has already born him fruit here in 2022, who are we to judge a single thing about it?

