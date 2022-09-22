$1.8 billion Phoenix Suns finds potential suitors in Amazon founder and former Disney CEO among other billionaires

The big shots of America lineup as the owner of Phoenix Suns and Mercury Robert Sarver announces his decision to sell both franchises.

Currently, under heavy backlash for his racist and misogynistic behavior, Robert Sarver announced his decision to sell his teams, Phoenix Suns and Mercury. It all began with a 2021 ESPN report, which alleged the $800 million net worth businessman engaged in a toxic work environment.

The detailed report narrated the ordeal of the Suns staff, employees, and even players. Following this, the NBA conducted its investigation, resulting in a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension for Sarver. The conclusion being the 60-year-old violated workplace standards.

On the very same day of the league leveling its penalties, Sarver announced having begun the process of selling the Suns and Mercury. According to Forbes, the Phoenix Suns are worth $1.8 billion, ranking no.18 among the other 30-NBA teams. In 2004, Sarver bought the franchise for $401 million.

Recently, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne dished out some names that had expressed interest in acquiring the Phoenix franchises.

“There’s a lot of names out there, like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos”: Ramona Shelburne on potential suitors for the Suns and Mercury franchise.

Post Sarver’s decision to sell his Phoenix franchises, there have been some big names doing the rounds, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($142 billion), former Disney CEO Bob Iger ($690 million), Oracle co-founder Larry Elson ($94.4 billion), a minority owner of Wizards and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs ($13.6 billion).

Jeff Bezos, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Wizards minority governor Laurene Powell Jobs are expected to be interested in buying the Suns and Mercury, per @ramonashelburne Full story here: https://t.co/pwWIxdjRuj pic.twitter.com/wUo4bm65IE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2022

This is great news for hoop fans in Phoenix who need not worry about not having an NBA and WNBA. team. Commissioner Silver and co needed to be applauded for their prompt and swift actions, assuring the affected parties of the Sarver’s illicit actions don’t bear any brunt of this.

