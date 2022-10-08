“Don’t Worry Zion Williamson, LeBron James Too Has Been Bricking Free Throws for 20 Years”: NBA Twitter Trolls NOLA’s All-Star for Going 3-12 from FTs

Helping the Pelicans grab a 107-101 win over the Pistons, Zion Williamson recorded 13 points on 50% shooting from the field.

From what we have seen so far, Zion Williamson, who made his return after 514 days, has been solid in the first two New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason clashes.

On October 4th, during the Pels visit at the United Center, the former Duke Blue Devil played a total of merely 15 minutes and managed to make a positive impact. In NOLA’s 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls, Zion recorded 13 points and 4 rebounds, while shooting the ball at an efficient 66.7% from the field goal.

Last night, Williamson had yet another 13-point performance against the Detroit Pistons.

Zion Williamson playing bully ballpic.twitter.com/NumzeR5p7L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2022

Even though the southpaw had some impressive drives to the basket, his awful shooting from the free-throw line cause some concerns.

Also Read: CJ McCollum Reveals High Expectations Set for NOLA’s All-Star

NBA Twitter trolls Zion Williamson for shooting 25% from FT

The 6-foot-7 forward attempted 12 shots from the charity stripe and converted merely 3 of them.

As soon as the game got over, NBA Twitter attacked “Zanos” for his 25% shooting from the free throw line.

It’s okay Lebron been doing that for twenty — john davis (@joohndavis) October 8, 2022

This is concerning, but it’s only one game. Zion Williamson will hopefully improve on his free throws. I have no doubt he will. https://t.co/ZZE6tf6mgf — Max Taylor (@mgthoops) October 8, 2022

if only he could dunk free throws — K.GUAPO🧊 🗣💯 (@GuapoSuavee) October 8, 2022

Williamson has been a 68.3% free throw shooter throughout his first two years. In the previous clash against the Bulls, he was 5-5 (100%) from the charity stripe.

Yes, 25% from the free-throw line is unacceptable. However, it was just a result of an off-night shooting wise. As he sees more game time, there is no doubt that the youngster will improve his shooting form.

Zion on the Pels’ win over the Detroit Pistons

Over the summer, the Pistons have become a pretty tough team. Apart from drafting Jaden Ivy, the Pistons acquired the likes of Jalen Duren and Bogan Bogdanovic to create a deep squad. Defeating this young and energetic group of guys is a steep in the right direction for Willie Green’s boys. Lauding the Pels for their depth in the roster, the 1-time All-Star said: “I think it’s special. I think it’s really special against a team like Detroit. They play hard and physical the whole game. I also think it was good to see the second group go out there, and not just hold them off, but to win the game was big. Not just for them but for their confidence as well.”

The Pelicans will now head to San Antonio as they prepare to play their 3rd clash of this preseason against the Spurs at the AT&T Center on 9th October.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Poses Question as Pelicans Star Steals The Show