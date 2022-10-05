“How Much Weight Did Zion Williamson Lose?”: NBA Twitter Poses Question as Pelicans Star Steals The Show

Zion Williamson stuns fans with his physical transformation, putting on a highlight reel in the preseason game against the Bulls.

Former first pick, Zion Williamson, didn’t disappoint in his highly anticipated return to the hardwood. The former Duke sensation was back in action after missing 514 days due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, followed by a prolonged rehab process.

A physical specimen, Zion, had visibly stacked up some weight during this time of rehabilitation, his public appearances being evidence of this. According to reports, the 6ft 6′ forward’s weight had shot up to 300lbs, earning him a lot of flak, with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley mocking him.

(footage of Zion warming up) “Chuck, you had a visceral reaction to this.” Chuck: “Looks like me and Shaq had a baby.” Shaq: “I quit.” pic.twitter.com/TwnsZwitya — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 3, 2021

Amid all this Zion-bashing, reports suggested this was the Pelicans forward’s way of wanting out. However, the 22-year-old’s recent physical transformation debunked all these conspiracies. The former Duke played seems to have fed off all the criticism, toiling hard in the gym, dropping to 284lbs.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now… Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great.” –@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/8GPlRBsxnl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 26, 2022

During the recent off-season, Zion signed a 5-year $193 million extension with the Pelicans shutting down rumors of him not being content in New Orleans. However, a clause in the contract states that the All-Star forward will have to keep his weight and body fat under check.

Zion Williamson’s new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. pic.twitter.com/vjCaqNQ33t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

Making his comeback against the Bulls in a preseason game, the former ACC player of the year had everyone in awe.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zion Williamson’s comeback performance.

“Nah” – Zion Williamson Watch Live on TNT and in the NBA Apphttps://t.co/rtPKXguol7 pic.twitter.com/wduiSCppVK — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

After 514 days, Zion Williamson is back in the NBA. Throw it back to the first game he suited up for the Pelicans 💪pic.twitter.com/OLqBD7QCUP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 4, 2022

Back like he never left 💪 Zion Williamson throws it down from the baseline! 😤pic.twitter.com/kPvaEzQUTH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Though his durability continues to be a matter of concern, Zion’s current fitness levels surely serve as notice for the league.

