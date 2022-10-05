full
“How Much Weight Did Zion Williamson Lose?”: NBA Twitter Poses Question as Pelicans Star Steals The Show

Arjun Julka
|Wed Oct 05 2022

Zion Williamson stuns fans with his physical transformation, putting on a highlight reel in the preseason game against the Bulls.

Former first pick, Zion Williamson, didn’t disappoint in his highly anticipated return to the hardwood. The former Duke sensation was back in action after missing 514 days due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, followed by a prolonged rehab process.

A physical specimen, Zion, had visibly stacked up some weight during this time of rehabilitation, his public appearances being evidence of this. According to reports, the 6ft 6′ forward’s weight had shot up to 300lbs, earning him a lot of flak, with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley mocking him.

Amid all this Zion-bashing, reports suggested this was the Pelicans forward’s way of wanting out. However, the 22-year-old’s recent physical transformation debunked all these conspiracies. The former Duke played seems to have fed off all the criticism, toiling hard in the gym, dropping to 284lbs.

During the recent off-season, Zion signed a 5-year $193 million extension with the Pelicans shutting down rumors of him not being content in New Orleans. However, a clause in the contract states that the All-Star forward will have to keep his weight and body fat under check.

Making his comeback against the Bulls in a preseason game, the former ACC player of the year had everyone in awe.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zion Williamson’s comeback performance.

Though his durability continues to be a matter of concern, Zion’s current fitness levels surely serve as notice for the league.

