Stephen Curry’s Habit of Not Confronting Refs Allows Teams to Manhandle Him, Claims Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fouled out against the Clippers this week and almost ended up confronting the referee about what were really harsh calls. But according to his teammate Draymond Green, the 4 time NBA champion doesn’t nearly do it enough. Green believes Curry takes the high road far too often, which has historically allowed opponents and referees to take their chances with him.

Advertisement

While Green has built a reputation for getting in the face of anyone who dares to manhandle him, Curry has done the opposite. Curry is not necessarily a big man at 6’3″ and mostly what he does when an opponent tries to foul him and the refs let it go is raise his arms up in frustration and force himself to a disappointed smile and move on.

At 37, he is unlikely to change but Green believes he really needs to because not only does it affect him physically, but also because unfair calls from refs make life difficult for the whole team.

“I have kind of watched Steph Curry get mauled every game, like grabbed, held, scarred. The man’s got wolverine scars on his neck. We watch him get mauled every game and quite honestly, if I am these teams, I would grab him too,” Green explained.

Green asserted that he would grab Steph on every play because the referees just wouldn’t call it. “It just won’t be called,” Green reiterated.

“What we talk in the NBA is the freedom of movement. But Steph Curry doesn’t get freedom of movement. Like he gets grabbed and stopped and if he trues to take off running again, he gets … Sometimes he will get the call. Some times he will just run through it and you ask yourself the question, ‘does his lack of saying something to the referee affect the whistle that he doesn’t get?'” Green asked.

Draymond Green thinks Steph Curry doesn’t get a fair whistle because he doesn’t let the refs know about it “If I’m the teams, I’d just grab him too. I’d grab him every play because they’re not going to call it…. Does his lack of saying things to the ref affect the calls he… pic.twitter.com/Bu4Auj1JFK — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 7, 2026



Answering his own question, the Warriors veteran confessed, “I think so. I am someone who is going to stand up for myself … [Steph] just doesn’t on the court, from the referee’s perspective. I do think it affects him.”

Green essentially claimed that should Steph approach the referee and let them know that he was fouled and contest what transpired, he would probably get the decision in his favor. And as such fewer and fewer players would take their chances with him.

“I think I get a better whistle than Steph … a much better whistle than Steph in my opinion,” Green added, while admitting that he realizes just how much he has gotten ejected from the court. The veteran however maintains that what’s wrong is wrong and should be protested.