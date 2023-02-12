Who is Jayson Tatum’s Girlfriend in 2023? Is He Still Dating His Baby Mama, Toriah Lachell?

Jayson Tatum is quite the big name in the NBA now, and how could he not be? Not only was he the best player on the side that went to the Finals, but also the best player on the top seed in the East this season. But, as most fans know, the man isn’t just known for his ability on the court.

No, the man also houses the cutest little devil on planet earth. And if the fans are really lucky, he can sometimes decide to bring him out on the court ahead of NBA games.

In case you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about Deuce Tatum.

Terry wasn’t gonna let Deuce get away with it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RPjcSEmZ7Q — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 11, 2023

But who is Deuce’s mother? And has the older Tatum continued his relationship with her to this day? Or has he moved on to someone completely new since the birth of his son?

Let’s find out.

Also Read: WATCH: Michael Jordan’s Brilliant Reaction to Dennis Rodman’s Cross-Dressing on National TV

Who is Jayson Tatum’s ‘Baby Mama’?

Toriah Lachell briefly dated Jayson Tatum during his senior year. At the time, the two were madly in love. However, not everything is meant to last.

The two decided to split up sometime in 2016, ahead of Jayson Tatum being drafted into the NBA.

However, Deuce Tatum was born soon after, on December 6th, 2017. And given the responsible person the Celtics star is, he decided to take responsibility and decided to raise his baby.

But, with that being said, who is the man dating now?

Who is Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend in 2023?

Jayson Tatum is currently dating English-American singer and songwriter Ella Mai.

The couple was seen together with Deuce in 2020, and it is believed that they started dating soon after, something that has been held to this day.

We wish the couple the happiest of ever afters.

Also Read: Who is Joel Embiid supporting in Eagles vs Chiefs at the NFL Super Bowl LVII?