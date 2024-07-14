Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis Earn Praise for Leadership in Summer League Squad

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) gets a congratulatory handshake from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) after a made basket against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors opened their 2024 Summer League campaign with a dominant win over the Phoenix Suns. The Dubs got off to a hot start in the game and retained their lead to finish the contest 90-73. The squad was led by Sophomore NBA stars Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who set the tone for the team from the jump. Rookie sensation Daeqwon Plowden credited the duo’s leadership in his post-game comments.

Advertisement

The Warriors made quick work of the Suns when the two teams matched up at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday. While Plowden led the team in points, scoring 19 on a remarkably efficient 8-for-12 shooting display, NBA stars Podziemski [16 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists] and Jackson-Davis [10 points, 7 rebounds] gave the Dubs the edge with their experience.

The Warriors took a commanding 21-4 lead in the first quarter and held on to it till the buzzer sounded 36 minutes later. After the contest, Plowden was interviewed on the floor for his post-game comments.

The Warriors rookie was asked about his seniors, Podz and TJD, and how they helped the young squad win the contest. Plowden proclaimed the duo as the teams’ leaders and told the media that,

“Those are our leaders. They set the tone for us. They make sure…they remind us what the standard is and they bring that every day. Them going out and doing their best…being our leaders and showing it vocally and out there on the court. It helps us step up our game and follow.”

“Those are our leaders.” Plowden explains how Podz and TJD set the standard in summer league pic.twitter.com/dEO6328hCc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

Before Podziemski and Jackson-Davis helped their team win their opening Summer League Game, they were in Nevada as part of the USA Select Team. In fact, the duo played their first game in a Warriors jersey this summer in the Finals of the inaugural California Classic.

The Warriors faced off against the Sacramento Kings in the final round, and a late free throw [5 seconds on the game clock] from Brandin Podzemski sealed the deal[ 91-90] as the Dubs took home the new Mitch Richmond Trophy in its debut season.

However, the two young stars will have their work cut out in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. After Klay Thompson’s departure from the roster, Podziemski will have to take more responsibility as a guard to make sure the Warriors have a smooth flow on the floor. He will be joined by Buddy Hield in the PG position.