“Double team? You gotta send another one!”: Kobe Bryant earned more than $3 billion during his NBA career, and there was a legendary reason why

When Lakers legend Kobe Bryant revealed his feelings on getting double-teamed during pick-up games

We here at The SportsRush have been doing a LOT of pieces on Kobe Bryant recently. And we can’t lie, it’s because we just can’t stop missing this man.

Whether it be during his NBA career or his life after it, he was brilliance personified. He had a heart of gold, yet a spirit that was nothing less than relentless at every given moment he was alive.

At the end of the day though, we remember this man for his basketball prowess. And god, were they incredible.

There are many reasons as to just why this man was as dominant as he was in the NBA. But, unequivocally, it was his dogged mentality that was the most important. Heck, it was the reason he treated every unfair situation as nothing more than a challenge.

But, this mentality apparently went to basketball games outside of the NBA as well.

There was a time when Kobe was asked just what he felt about double teams during pick-up games. And well, let’s just say, his answer was nothing less than legendary.

Kobe Bryant believed a double-team wasn’t enough to contain him during pick-up basketball games

Now isn’t that the most Kobe thing you’ve ever heard in your entire life?

Before we go any further though, how about we show you the clip in question here? Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

That is incredible.

Players such as Devin Booker today are known to get annoyed for getting double-teamed during pick-up games of basketball. But Kobe Bryant? Nah, bring on the triple-team. Heck, bring on the quadruple team.

And the craziest part is, he’d still make some incredible, off-balance shot that wins his team the darn game.

We miss you, Kobe. Mamba forever.

