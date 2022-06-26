“Bradley Beal is signing a $248 million extension!” : Potential suitors left hanging as Beal edges towards signing massive 5 year extension with Wizards

Bradley Beal is one of the premier offensive options in the NBA today.

The #3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft has steadily developed into an offensive stud. After having spent the first part of his career as John Wall’s No.2 at Washington, Beal took over and established himself as a viable franchise cornerstone.

However, Washington has failed to build a competitive roster to support Beal. The Wizards have not made a meaningful Playoff run in recent years. With Beal extension eligible this off-season, the trade market had gone berserk surrounding the star guard.

Beal himself added fuel to the rumors with a cryptic tweet on 22 June.

Wait huh? Lol — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 22, 2022

With various off-season dominos falling, the NBA community has been keenly observing this saga. It however seems to be approaching an anti-climactic end.

What next for Bradley Beal?

According to ESPN‘s Kevin Pelton, Beal is very likely to decline his player option. This could have led to two outcomes: Either becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022 or Beal accepting a contract extension with the Wizards.

Pelton however did not give the hopeful rival fans a moment of photoshopped joy. He also reported that Beal was “very likely” to re-sign with the Wizards. The sum? A whopping $248 million over five years.

At 28, this would likely be the biggest contract of Beal’s career. With no team capable of matching the Wizards, it would appear that Beal has gone with the highest bidder rather than chasing a ring.

Washington is still a lottery team and does not have a legitimate star to pair with Beal yet. Will this be merely Beal securing the bag before soon forcing a trade out? Whatever be the case, Beal has surely secured the bag and left many a rival fan floundering.

