“Stephen Curry would’ve still been the leading scorer even if all his three-pointers were two-pointers”: Absurd stat showcases how special the GSW MVP’s 2022 Finals performance was

Instead of averaging 31.2 points, Stephen Curry would’ve averaged 26 points and still led the finals even if all his three-pointers had been two-pointers.

This past 2021-2022 campaign, Stephen Curry had one of the greatest individual seasons of his illustrious 13-year career. Back in December, the GSW MVP broke the NBA’s three-point record, won his maiden All-Star Game MVP award after recording a historic 50-point scoring rampage, lifted the inaugural Western Conference MVP hardware, and ultimately, won the long-awaited Bills Russell Finals MVP trophy.

Records broken.

All-Star MVP.

Championship won.

Finals MVP. Take a bow, @StephenCurry30 👏 pic.twitter.com/dl0UAlhM49 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Chef Curry had one of the best finals performances of all time. Leading the Warriors to overcome the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter went on to average a staggering 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game on an efficient 48.2/43.7/85.7 shooting split.

Throughout the course of his legendary final run, Steph shattered numerous records and etched his name into the history books alongside some of the game’s greatest.

Also Read: How Warriors star’s love for German supercars would have been fatal

The 2-time MVP became the first-ever player ever to average 30/5/5 while averaging 5 threes per game in the finals. He joined the exclusive company of Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as only the 3rd player ever to win 4+ titles, 2+ MVPs, and 2+ scoring titles. And is in the exclusive company with Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant as the only superstars to ever win multiple championships without having a teammate who belonged in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Stephen Curry would’ve led the finals in scoring even if all his 3-pointers were 2-pointers

Clearly, Steph had a phenomenal outing in the GSW-Celtics series. However, a Reddit user recently shed light upon a berserk fact that makes Curry’s performance stand out even more.

Had all of Steph’s 3-pointers been counted as 2-pointers, the future HOFer would’ve still led the finals in scoring.

The former Davidson Wildcat averaged 31.2 points while knocking down almost 5.2 three-pointers per game (93 points in total). Had all these 31 field goals been two-pointers Steph would’ve scored a total of 156 points, resulting in 26 points per game.

Jaylen Brown was the 2nd highest points scorer in the series with 23.5 PPG. Meaning, that Curry would’ve been 2.5 PPG ahead of JB had all his threes been twos.

Surprisingly, this fact would have no change in the outcome of the final result.

Clearly, Steph put the team on his back and helped the franchise to win their 4th title in 6 finals appearances since 2015.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the WNBA star whips out the GSW MVP’s ‘night night’ celebration after hitting a big 3