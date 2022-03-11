“Dr J, Jordan and Shaq”: Shaquille O’Neal lists a Big Three of All-Time NBA greats including Julius Erving, Michael Jordan who wouldn’t lose a game against any team

Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Julius Erving constitute Shaq’s all-time top 3. He doesn’t think they’d lose a single game.

Halfcourt basketball in the 3-on-3 version requires very different skill sets as compared to its 5v5 counterpart. There is usually lesser spacing and it’s harder to generate open looks on offense.

In such circumstances, it is all the more important to have players adept at scoring in iso situations. The greatest 5v5 as well as 3v3 players all have a dominant 1v1 offensive repertoire.

Shaq learned the game as a kid starting from the late 70s – an era dominated by Julius Erving. Dr. J was followed by Michael Jordan, and His Airness was the player whose shoes every player thinks of as a must-have.

In addition, these are also 2 players who’ve forever revolutionized the game at their respective positions. While Shaquille O’Neal is a name we’ll always mention in the same breath as the most dominant bigs, every single basketball player dreams of – and hones – their wing skills.

Shaquille O’Neal names himself alongside Michael Jordan and Julius Erving in his All-time Big 3

Shaq was interviewed by Wall Street Journal in a series of rapid fire questions, just a few years back. The big man made sure to impress his personality upon every viewer while answering.

One of the questions which he answered – and which came at the very end – was regarding the unbeatable 3v3 squad that Shaq would pick for any such setting. The Lakers legend’s answer was prompt, and to the point:

“Dr. J, Jordan and Shaq. I don’t think anybody can beat us.”

Shaquille O’Neal is a player who will never be forgotten in the history of the sport. It is unlikely that we’ll ever see a 7’2″ behemoth completely dominating the paint on both ends while weighing over 350 pounds. He’s a great pick on any 3v3 roster for sure.

Julius Erving and Michael Jordan, in turn, are perhaps the 2 most inventive wing players of all time. It seems to be a solid selection by the 19-year NBA veteran, who frankly couldn’t have gotten this question wrong.