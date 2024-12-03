Drafting Zion Williamson Was a Bad Decision: Shaquille O’Neal Relays DeMarcus Cousins’ Blaming Pelicans for Zion Situation

Zion Williamson’s status as a draft bust is still up for contention after five years. Yes, the former first-overall pick does have two All-Star appearances. However, he’s in his sixth season and has played only 190 games. Many attribute him missing over half the games the Pelicans have played since he was drafted to his unhealthy dietary habits. But DeMarcus Cousins believes the city of New Orleans is as guilty as the forward and Shaquille O’Neal agrees.

On the Run It Back show, Cousins claimed the city’s culture and Williamson’s eating habits meant the partnership was bound to fail. He said,

“I thought [drafting him] was a bad decision… When this guy was getting drafted and we knew he was going to New Orleans, and it was a weight concern, that was bad then! New Orleans isn’t some place that just gives health. That’s a place you gain 10 pounds, you go out there, you drink, you have a good time… So to put that kid in that situation and expect him to thrive in it, that was the first mistake.”

Cousins spent two seasons in New Orleans so he’s well-versed with the city’s culture and everything it has to offer. And he seemingly isn’t the only one who believes the place Williamson lives in has played a role in his health issues.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who was critiqued for his weight throughout his time with the Lakers, shared the former Pelicans star’s clip on his Instagram, suggesting he agrees with his opinion.

Shaq agrees with DeMarcus Cousins about Zion being setup to fail? pic.twitter.com/OUw7O3iKoo — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) December 3, 2024

But unlike O’Neal, who never paid heed to the detractors, Williamson had enough of the constant chatter about his weight issues and worked hard during the offseason to silence the criticism.

Zion seems to be taking his health seriously

Last season, the forward played a career-high 70 games. However, the Pelicans star burnt out when his team needed him the most as an injury forced him to sit out of their first-round playoff series against the Thunder. In the offseason, he seemingly made a conscious effort to ensure his weight didn’t cause any issues during the issues.

Zion looking healthy for this upcoming season pic.twitter.com/3zvdtguPsi — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 18, 2024

He was pictured looking significantly leaner and was primed to have a massive season and earn his third All-Star nod. However, as fate would have it, the work he put in to get in shape in the summer went to waste.

Here’s the clip of Zion fouling and walking to the back. pic.twitter.com/YqjVYhIyGR — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) November 7, 2024

In early November, Williamson suffered a hamstring injury and limped off the court during a game against the Cavaliers. He has been out since and the Pelicans have struggled in his absence. They are 4-14 and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite the forward’s best efforts, he keeps suffering setbacks that hinder him from reaching his full potential.