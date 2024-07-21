Drake’s Omission Of LeBron James From His IG Stories Has NBA Fans In Shock

Drake has been one of the biggest fans of the NBA for some time now. He has even struck up a close relationship with many players from the league, with LeBron James being one of them. But, something seems to have happened recently. After all, while the artist took the time to appreciate certain athletes in his story, he noticeably left The King out. And fans are speculating that it is because of one very specific reason.

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, Drake simply tweeted out pictures of three athletes in their national team uniforms – Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kevin Durant.

These athletes are the ones that the artist was thought to have an especially close bond with, a circle that James was also thought to be a part of. Yet, as mentioned previously, there was no appreciation for him.

Drake posted KD, Shai & Curry via IG… no LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/T7nVScXkJ3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 20, 2024

Of course, this kind of activity was never going to go unnoticed on social media. As soon as they saw it, fans immediately got to theorizing about what had happened to cause this situation. One user alleged that Drake was hurt because LeBron James acknowledged Kendrick Lamar as an incredible artist.

Bro hurt bron fw Kendrick more than him — 23 💫👑 (@Br0nToLA23) July 21, 2024

Another claimed that James had betrayed Drake by being chummy with Lamar, especially during the stretch of their beef.

Cuz bron switched up — RainUrPain (@idontcare4reall) July 20, 2024

A different fan went a bit deeper, saying that it was happening because Drake didn’t like the fact that The King enjoyed the track ‘Not Like Us’, and even attended a concert by Kendrick.

He’s hurt because Lebron was vibing to ‘not like us’ and because he pulled up to Kendrick’s show. pic.twitter.com/pmkON3YnFP — Arc Munachimso🦅 (@iam_prodigy01) July 20, 2024

While Drake is still very much relevant, his battle with Kendrick Lamar dealt a massive knock to his public image. There were many different diss tracks exchanged between the two, but none did as much damage as ‘Not Like Us’, a scathing diss track that is still being played in arenas everywhere, all the time.

Amidst this, there was even an occasion where Steph Curry was seen admitting to LeBron that he was sick and tired of hearing the song everywhere. In response, the Lakers star only said that he loved it, which certainly didn’t aid his relationship with Drake.

All in all, it’s rather clear which side of this beef The King chose to side with. So, while they were once close, it seems LeBron and the Canadian artist no longer have a positive relationship. And from the looks of it, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.