mobile app bar

Drake’s Omission Of LeBron James From His IG Stories Has NBA Fans In Shock

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Drake's Omission Of LeBron James From His IG Stories Has NBA Fans In Shock

Drake and LeBron James. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Drake has been one of the biggest fans of the NBA for some time now. He has even struck up a close relationship with many players from the league, with LeBron James being one of them. But, something seems to have happened recently. After all, while the artist took the time to appreciate certain athletes in his story, he noticeably left The King out. And fans are speculating that it is because of one very specific reason.

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, Drake simply tweeted out pictures of three athletes in their national team uniforms – Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kevin Durant.

These athletes are the ones that the artist was thought to have an especially close bond with, a circle that James was also thought to be a part of. Yet, as mentioned previously, there was no appreciation for him.

Of course, this kind of activity was never going to go unnoticed on social media. As soon as they saw it, fans immediately got to theorizing about what had happened to cause this situation. One user alleged that Drake was hurt because LeBron James acknowledged Kendrick Lamar as an incredible artist.

Another claimed that James had betrayed Drake by being chummy with Lamar, especially during the stretch of their beef.

A different fan went a bit deeper, saying that it was happening because Drake didn’t like the fact that The King enjoyed the track ‘Not Like Us’, and even attended a concert by Kendrick.

While Drake is still very much relevant, his battle with Kendrick Lamar dealt a massive knock to his public image. There were many different diss tracks exchanged between the two, but none did as much damage as ‘Not Like Us’, a scathing diss track that is still being played in arenas everywhere, all the time.

Amidst this, there was even an occasion where Steph Curry was seen admitting to LeBron that he was sick and tired of hearing the song everywhere. In response, the Lakers star only said that he loved it, which certainly didn’t aid his relationship with Drake.

All in all, it’s rather clear which side of this beef The King chose to side with. So, while they were once close, it seems LeBron and the Canadian artist no longer have a positive relationship. And from the looks of it, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these