Drawing Stephen Curry Comparisons, Caitlin Clark Gets Huge Praise From Skip Bayless After Knocking South Carolina From Final Four

Raahib Singh
|Published 01/04/2023

Mar 31, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to making a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half in semifinals of the women’s Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is about to come to an end, and just like always, it has presented us with some incredible gems. We saw quite a few upsets and under dog stories. However, no story shone brighter than the one of Caitlin Clark.

The 6ft 2″ guard from Iowa has had one of the most incredible March Madness runs. She’s averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists this season, pulling off huge performance after the other to will her team deep into the NCAA Tournament.

She was recently awarded the Naismith National Player of the Year, as well as the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Clark also won the USBWA National Player of the Year honors. On top of all that, Caitlin Clark is drawing comparisons to the likes of Stephen Curry. Both of them had incredible March Madness runs, but Clark has a chance to do something Steph couldn’t. With the win tonight, she led her team to their first-ever NCAA Championship Round.

Skip Bayless praises Caitlin Clark after back-to-back 40-point performances

Caitlin Clark pulled off something magnificent tonight. Taking on the defending champions South Carolina, the #2 seeded Iowa put up a big challenge. It was a battle between the point guard at the half. Clark had 19 points, as compared to SCal’s Zia Cooke, who had 18. Iowa led 38-37 at the half.

In the second half, Caitlin took over, as she completed the game with 41 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

This was the 2nd consecutive 40-point performance by Clark. She had dropped a 40-point triple-double against Louisville in the Elite 8. Her performance tonight booked Iowa a Championship Game against the #3 seeded LSU.

Seeing her performance, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but praise the 21-year-old.

Facing the #1 seed in the Final Four, Clark was true to herself, and didn’t let the pressure get to her. The best example of this is her defense on Raven Johnson.

After the game, she talked about her team, and the confidence she has in them.

NBA Twitter give their flowers to Clark

Watching Caitlin will her team to the NCAA Championship round, the fans sitting at home couldn’t help but praise the 6ft 2″ guard.

We can’t wait to see what Caitlin has in store for us in the Championship game!

