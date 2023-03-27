$1 billion worth LeBron James daps up March Madness star Caitlin Clark on Twitter Following Comparisons to Stephen Curry

March Madness is definitely one of the most important events on a basketball fan’s calendar. And as every edition does, 2023 has also thrown up some Cinderella stories and made heroes overnight. However, as of now, none shine brighter than Caitlin Clark. The Iowa Hawkeye’s star dropped the tournament’s first-ever 40-point-triple double during their win over Miami, which took them to the Final Four.

Clark’s stellar performances have been turning eyes and the NBA world has been quick to notice too. Such has been the nature of Clark’s performances that comparisons to Stephen Curry have even become commonplace.

And if that wasn’t it to highlight Clark’s sudden rise to prominence, maybe being dapped up by none other than The King would do it? Yes, LeBron James took to social media to let the world know that he too was witness to Clark’s heroics for Iowa.

LeBron James labeled Caitlin Clark “cold” as he dapped the Iowa star up on Twitter.

The Lakers star, who is worth $1 billion, had only made his return to the NBA hardwood earlier in the day but clearly made sure he tuned in to see the NCAA tournament drama unveil itself. With the tournament heading into its last legs, each game poses a thrilling prospect to the viewers. Bron isn’t missing any of that action.

And with today’s women’s basketball action featuring the “Steph Curry” of the tournament, the Iowa game was tagged must-watch television. Clark certainly lived up to her end of the bargain too.

After her 40-point triple-double, Clark has firmly established herself as a March Madness legend. To an extent that Iowa has almost become synonymous with Caitlin Clark, something King James seems to agree with.

Haha! But FR She’s so COLD!!!!!!! SHEESH — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 27, 2023

The Iowa star has been a true entertainer all tournament and Clark’s ability to hit threes has drawn obvious comparisons to the GOAT shooter. With LeBron being an admirer of Steph’s game, it probably was the similarities and aura that drew his attention.

The Steph comparisons aren’t just obscure analyst talk anymore either. Stephen A Smith, the face of NBA punditry, made his observation public and declared the comparison to the world.

Stephen A Smith called Caitlin Clark the “Steph Curry” of women’s college basketball.

It might not just be in the shooting department where the Curry comparisons make sense. As Stephen A and many other’s noticed, there is something about Clark’s game that just draws viewers. Very much a la Stephen Curry.

The fact that they both have storied NCAA Tournament history too shall now bind them in the fabric of basketball history. Curry’s Cinderella story from his time at Davidson is, after all, no news to the NBA fandom.

Clark’s Iowa now looks to win it all under the leadership of their sparkling star. The star of the Hawkeyes must certainly be looking to outdo the famous parallel she has been given by winning the tournament.

