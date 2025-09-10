Draymond Green Abandons His Love for Luka Doncic, Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander His Favorite Player to Watch

Apr 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball around the reach of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. | Credits- Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s style of play may not be very popular among a portion of the NBA community, but there’s a reason he was chosen the MVP, and why he’s slowly on his way to becoming the face of the league. Shai, in fact, has also made Draymond Green forget about his past allegiances in favor of him.

Back in 2022, long before Shai even entered the MVP conversations, Green had picked Luka Doncic as his favorite player to watch. “Luka different. I mean, the way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace,” Green said about the then-Dallas Mavericks star.

Fast forward to 2025, and the tables have turned. Not that Doncic has gotten bad by any means. Now at the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s still the same phenom he was three years ago, perhaps even better. The only thing that has changed is Green’s answer when asked who his favorite is.

The Golden State Warriors legend appeared on Kai Cenat’s stream recently, where he explained why he loves watching SGA the most today. The reason is simple. He’s a serial bucket-getter.

“He’s going to get you a bucket,” Green stated, before addressing the controversy surrounding his foul-baiting allegations. According to Green, there’s no problem with his game if he does, in fact, do that.

“People keep complaining that he’s drawing fouls, but that’s a skill. There’s an art to it,” Green added, although he would also argue that fouling someone without getting a call is also an ‘art’.

That said, Green blames defenders for allowing Shai to get the foul calls easily. He hinted that it’s up to those guarding him to ensure that he doesn’t get to the line. “If you’re a dumb defender and you foul, that’s your fault,” he stated.

Draymond Green said he favorite player to watch is SGA:

“He’s going to get you a bucket. People complaining that he’s drawing fouls but that’s a skill. There’s an art to it. If you’re a dumb defender and you foul, that’s your fault.”pic.twitter.com/iw7u57yYhr — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) September 10, 2025

In the 76 regular-season games he played, Shai averaged 32.7 points per game. He ranked second in the league in free-throw attempts, with 669, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led with 707. But it’s not just getting to the line that matters. It’s converting. Shai made an impressive 89% of his free throws, highlighting his efficiency and scoring prowess.

Whether that’s “right” or not is up for debate among fans. But players like Green, who have guarded some of the best in NBA history, recognize that what Shai does is historic. He makes drawing fouls look effortless, which is a potent weapon in his already dazzling offensive arsenal.

Rightfully, the Canadian star won the 2024–25 MVP and Finals MVP as he led Oklahoma City to its first-ever NBA title.