“Gift and a Curse”: 2020 NBA Champ Reveals the Public Pressure of Playing With LeBron James

Sep 12, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Danny Green (14) in the second half of game five of the second round against the Houston Rockets in the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

LeBron James may be the all-time NBA leading scorer, but his nature as a player is to pass first. Many players had the best years of their careers alongside James. Unfortunately, sharing the court with the four-time NBA champion isn’t strictly rainbows and sunshine. Greatness isn’t just expected of him but also of those who play with him.

Advertisement

Throughout his NBA career, James has been one of the best players in terms of making the game easier for others. He attracts so much attention on defense that his supporting cast inevitably will receive great opportunities to score.

Danny Green is one of the biggest beneficiaries of James’ skill set. Green technically played two seasons with LeBron. In the 2009-10 season, Green played with James at the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he was a raw player back then. His true experience with James was as a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship team.

Green has spent 15 years in the NBA. He played with big stars such as Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, and Joel Embiid. Yet, playing with LeBron remains a distinctly unique experience.

“[LeBron James] knows what everybody can do, where their best spots are,” Green said. “He made the game very easy.”

Green didn’t have his best statistical year in the 2019-20 season, but thrived in his role due to James’ prowess. The three-point sniper couldn’t believe the amount of open looks he received because of LeBron’s gravity. The connection was immediate, with Green’s 28-point Lakers debut as the perfect example.

He experienced great highs alongside James but also witnessed the lows that come with it.

“There are also times where it’s not as easy because there’s so much pressure even if you’re wide open,” Green revealed.

James is the biggest name basketball has to offer currently. He has a legion of fans who won’t hesitate to criticize those who underperform playing alongside him. NBA players are professionals when it comes to silencing outside noise, but they can also succumb to external pressure sometimes.

Green considers this when he states, “It’s a gift and a curse” to play with James. It has nothing to do with LeBron as a person but with how toxic social media has become of late.

It’s likely that Green isn’t the only player to share this sentiment. Regardless, this doesn’t change his opinion about James as an ideal teammate.