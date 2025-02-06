Skip Bayless Critiques Lakers Giving Up Dalton Knecht for Mark Williams: “Never Made Much of a Difference at Duke and in Charlotte”

The Lakers have been the league’s surprise package in this trade window. After a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic, they have fully shown that they are ready to invest in their future. Their trade for Mark Williams shows just that. Sure, they had to give up Dalton Knecht, but they have a big man, which is something they’ve desperately needed for a few seasons now.

While fans are understandably excited, Skip Bayless has found something to criticize in this move. While he agreed that Knecht’s inconsistency would have harmed the Lakers later in the season, he questioned the acquisition of Williams. His concern? The former Duke center hadn’t proven anything in his career, either in college or in the NBA.

He took to his X account to express his views, claiming the Lakers did get a good young center, but also added that his overall career wasn’t much to marvel at. He said,

“Lakers needed a center and they got a pretty good one in Mark Williams – even tho HE never made much of a difference at Duke and in Charlotte.”

Williams averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in his two seasons at Duke. He had a rather quiet rookie season in Charlotte, playing as a backup for Mason Plumlee. His sophomore season was cut short due to a back injury. Williams missed a big chunk of this season due to a fractured foot but has been playing incredible basketball since his return from injury.

The deal sees the Lakers improve in the one area where they desperately needed reinforcements. They did give up quite a lot: Knecht, Cam Reddish, and 2 picks (2030 and 2031). They are left a little short on bench scoring, as Knecht averaged 9.4 points on 36% from three. Their defense also takes a slight hit, with Reddish averaging a steal per game on limited game time.

Mark Williams fits the Lakers’ long-term plans

When Doncic arrived in LA, it was clear they were building for life without LeBron James. Williams, a 7-foot-2 center, is an excellent lob threat, which is exactly what Doncic loves. He’s lethal in pick-and-roll situations, and with Doncic and James feeding him, he’s liable to see a significant leap in his production.

He’s already averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds this season for a lowly Hornets team. The only concern is his injury history. Williams has only played 23 games this season, missing more than half due to a fracture in his left foot. However, according to Dave McMenamin, the Lakers aren’t very worried about this. Since his injury didn’t require surgery to recover from, it’s not serious enough to worry about.

While he isn’t a great defender, his size and near 7-foot-7 wingspan make him a serious obstacle inside the paint. With their offense sorted for the foreseeable future, the Lakers are taking serious steps to ensure they fix their defensive woes, and Williams is the first step in the right direction for the LA team.