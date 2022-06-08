“Draymond Green, ask your daddy who I was”: Cedric Maxwell fires back at Warriors star in heated debate over physicality and skill in different eras of the NBA

Draymond Green has never been shy about expressing his opinions, and lately that’s gotten him into a spat with Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell.

The Warriors and Celtics are locked in a tight battle for the NBA Finals right now, with the series notched up at one game a piece heading into game three.

After a rather uneventful game one, tensions flared in game two with Draymond Green and Grant Williams mixing it up, technicals being assessed on both sides, and a whole lot more that was discovered after the game.

Draymond’s style of play has always been more aggressive and physical, but as some NBA fans pointed out, he may definitely have been flirting the lines between what’s legal and what isn’t.

Draymond Green plays basketball like an offensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/Vp3CBhzeeo — I LOVE BOSTON SPORTS (@bostonsportsco) June 6, 2022

After the game, Celtics legend made some comments about Green’s style of play, and that didn’t fly over too well with the Warriors star. Now, the two are locked in a battle of words.

Cedric Maxwell fires back at Draymond Green in Twitter battle

After game two, Cetlics legend Cedric Maxwell took issue with the way Draymond was playing and noted that the Warriors star would’ve received a punch or two back in the day.

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell to Gary Payton after Game 2: “That s— Draymond Green was doing? In the 80’s he would’ve got knocked the f— out!” (via @CLNSMedia) pic.twitter.com/87gBdAwdE9 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

Of course, Draymond doesn’t back down from anyone, and so he had his own reply ready. Green directly took a shot at Maxwell’s basketball abilities, explaining how today’s NBA requires a higher level of skill than it did when Maxwell played.

“If you played in this day and age you’d have to be more skilled than you were” Draymond Green responds to Cedric Maxwell’s comments on physicality of ’80s & ’90s basketball pic.twitter.com/XlTSrOcHWw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2022

Maxwell, however, had another response ready. He defended himself by claiming that the league was incredibly tough during his playing days and that Draymond wasn’t even around to see it.

“Draymond, ask your daddy who I was.” pic.twitter.com/7FtUaus8nj — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 8, 2022

Maxwell, of course, does have legs to stand on in this battle. He played 11 seasons in the league, and he was a key component of the Celtics teams that won titles in 1981 and 1984. In fact, Maxwell was Finals MVP in the 1981 Finals, playing alongside Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.

It’ll be interesting to see if Draymond has another reply. The two have taken a number of shots at each other, and the battle is only getting feistier as it goes on. Your turn, Draymond.

