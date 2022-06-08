“When I say Rodman, it’s not Dennis. It’s my name”: Trinity Rodman wants to make her own name in the sports world

The best-paid women’s soccer player in the United States, Trinity Rodman, wants the world to know her for her, not for her dad, Dennis Rodman.

It rarely happens that a star athlete’s children become a star in their or any other sport. It generally gets too harsh for the kids to live up to their parents’ expectations first and then the society.

Most give in under that pressure. Some escape it but barely do well enough to carry the legacy forward. Those who are able to do decent enough have the most strong mentality to get through childhood without being spoilt with the insane money and fame of their parents.

But there is Science, and there are genes. So, physically most offspring of superstar athletes are gifted with the physical attributes and athleticism that most people don’t.

That’s an advantage that Trinity Rodman must have got from her father. But that’s it. She doesn’t want any other thing to define her by her dad’s legacy. Dennis has a complicated relationship with his kids as well.

Dennis Rodman’s children – Trinity Rodman is the brightest of the three

Dennis Rodman had three marriages, out of which he has three children. Trinity (20) is the youngest among her brother DJ (21), and Alexis Rodman (34, daughter of Dennis’ first wife).

Alexis has kept her profession private, while DJ is looking to follow his father’s footsteps and make it to NBA, currently studying and playing basketball at Washington State.

For the late crowd: @SethDavisHoops spent time with Dennis Rodman and his son, D.J., who is a Division I hoops prospect. Their relationship is complicated, to say the least. https://t.co/VPLw42ZAhU pic.twitter.com/PvJ8sgCoIM — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) July 31, 2018

Trinity, meanwhile, found her interest in a totally different sport. At age 18, she became the youngest player in the National Women’s Soccer League’s draft history after being selected second overall in the 2021 NWSL College Draft.

And within a year, she is now the highest-paid athlete of the top soccer league in the United States after grabbing all the rookie rewards there were to collect and also made it to the NWSL Best XI after scoring 8 goals in 29 appearances from the right wing for the Washington Spirits.

Trinity Rodman is the highest-paid player in NWSL history. The 19-year-old signed a four-year, $1.1M guaranteed contract with the Washington Spirit 👏 pic.twitter.com/cx8sPXl1cy — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 2, 2022

Trinity’s determination to make a name for herself so that nobody calls her Rodman’s daughter

The 5’10 forward has also found her place in the USWNST and indeed looks like the one to become a prominent star of the team as she’s made an immediate impact on this team as well, having played just 3 games scoring a goal and creating many others.

If you used to get chills watching Dennis Rodman play, snatching and guarding the basketball like none other and winning 5 NBA championships, you would feel the same when Trinity beat several players with the ball on her feet.

But the thing is, the youngest Rodman wants to have her name and not be called Dennis Rodman’s daughter, and she gives her everything on the field to do just that and wants the same for her brother.

“When I say Rodman, it’s not my dad’s name. It’s my name. It’s my brother’s name. It’s my family’s name. And it’s ultimately the story that got me to where I am today, and I love that.” My latest on soccer star @trinity_rodman for @espn https://t.co/QmqKcizDHL — Charlotte Gibson (@TheCharlotteSue) June 5, 2022

