Draymond Green attempts to expand his $60M net worth as he collaborates with wellness expert Deepak Chopra for an Amazon special

Warriors forward Draymond Green is collaborating with Indian-American author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra for an Amazon show titled The Sessions.

Draymond Green already has career options chalked out post his NBA career. The Warriors forward is the pioneer of the “New Media Movement” that has former and current players give their insights on basketball over the so-called trade analysts and gurus that have never played the game.

The four-time champion aims to bring about a revolution in covering the National Basketball Association. Green has begun the process, signing as a part-time analyst with TNT, coupled with his popular podcast. Not that many know, Dray has several successful business ventures to his credit.

His recent announcement has him collaborating with a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, Deepak Chopra. Titled, The Sessions, the Amazon show shows a rare sight of Green, who opens up about his fears and emotional well-being.

Amazon Prime recently released a 30-second clip of the show, featuring Green as the protagonist and his struggles with emotions.

Draymond Green partners up with Meditation and wellness expert Deepak Chopra.

Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Green is one of the most vocal players in the NBA. The four-time All-Star doesn’t hesitate to exhibit his emotions on the court, often getting on the wrong side of the officials too. Over the years, we’ve witnessed many instances of Green’s temper getting the better of him.

While there is no doubt regarding the grit and grind Dray brings onto the hardwood, he needs to channel his anger. However, the Warriors forward recent actions suggest he has been working on this facet of his personality, even giving his fan’s a glimpse of it.

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are one of the top organizations in all of American sports. A well-oiled machine, Bob Myers and co have nothing but the well-being of their players as a top priority. Thus it’s not surprising to see the likes of Steve Kerr in the series too.

Green has one of the best names in Deepak Chopra, who is the founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism collaborate with him. The renowned author has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution.

The venture allows Green to expand his horizon in the health and wellness industry. Representing the NBA, the Texas native could serve as an inspiration for many young superstars who wish to speak on the sensitive matter of mental health.

The Warriors veteran seems to have sought inspiration from teammates Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who have spoken about the benefits of meditation and yoga in the past.

