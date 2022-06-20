“Draymond Green had a seizure for 60 minutes and took medication until 28”: Warriors DPOY opens up about his and his daughter’s struggle with seizures

Draymond Green has fought hard to get to the top. On Amazon Prime’s The Sessions, he talks about his struggle with seizures.

Ever since Kevin Durant left the Warriors in 2019, fans have gone around claiming the ‘dynasty’ is over. However, there were a few who still believed that The Dubs still had more to offer.

One of those few was Draymond Green. Despite the loss of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry to injury over the past two years, Draymond still persevered in his beliefs.

His perseverance paid off, as Golden State found themselves back in the Finals after two seasons, winning it all against the Boston Celtics!

Nevertheless, the road back to the top was a tough one. Green himself has struggled with seizures throughout his life, and now it is extending to his family.

Draymond Green and his family have struggled with seizures, with the Warriors star taking medication till he was 28

Many athletes have put their life and soul into honing their craft and going pro. More often than not, this includes putting their physical health on the line.

This was also the case for Draymond Green. The Warriors forward revealed on Amazon Primes The Sessions, that he struggled with seizures growing up and had to take medication till he was 28 years old.

In fact, it has even extended to his family, as Draymond missed the first few days of the 2021-22 season training camp, due to the fact that his daughter having seizures.

It certainly is concerning to hear about Green’s and his family’s health scare. Hopefully, they will never have to go through the same ever again.

