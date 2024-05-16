Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Lauds American Wellness Legend For Picking Tennis Over Math in Famous Quote

Patrick Mouratoglou took to Instagram once again to share some sage-like advice. However, this time, he wasn’t quoting himself, but instead a world-famous spiritual guru, an author, and a proponent of alternative medicine. Mouratoglou shared a quote from Deepak Chopra to debunk a huge myth. He explained what one should focus on, and what one should ignore.

The analogy involves math and tennis and is from one of Deepak Chopra’s famous quotes. Mouratoglou believes the same and used it to explain that a child and their parents should focus on their strengths and not worry about something that’s their weak point.

Mouratoglou took his phone out in the video and says that he keeps a stack of a lot of quotes from different people. These are quotes that inspire him and then goes ahead to read Deepak Chopra’s quote.

Patrick Mouratoglou read, “‘If a child is poor in math but good at tennis, most people would hire a maths tutor. I would rather hire a tennis coach. So I think this quote from Deepak Chopra is very interesting, because it says a lot about how to handle qualities and flaws in people.” Mouratoglou then continued, “It’s a real question always for people. Shall we find a way to minimize the flaws or develop the qualities. It’s true in life, it’s true in tennis. I have a great forehand and I have a weak backhand. Shall we spend a lot of time on my backhand to make it better, or on my forehand to develop it?”

Mouratoglou then explains why he completely agrees with Deepak Chopra. He then cites some of the greats in the world of tennis like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, etc, who have all won Grand Slams because they didn’t let their weaknesses hold them back. They rather focused and developed their strengths to become great athletes.

Even other personalities like Mike Tyson, Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, etc, have all had the same quality. Passion, combined with maximizing strength and investing the right amount of time, yields great results. This is what separates champion players from the rest.

Deepak Chopra’s philosophy is what earned him all the fame and success in life. He and his opinions are widely revered in Hollywood. From Ellen Degeneres to Oprah Winfrey to other famous personalities, everyone has adopted his philosophy at some point in time. Dr. Chopra has also written several books like ‘Perfect Health,’ Quantum Healing,’ The Spontaneous Fulfilment of Desire,’ etc.

Interestingly enough, with all of these achievements, his reference point with tennis doesn’t just end with that one quote.

Deepak Chopra, Serena Williams, and Others Help Tackle the Stigma Around Mental Health

In 2020, when COVID-19 had engulfed everyone’s lives, leaving many depressed, lonely, and sulking, it called for attention. COVID-19 was not only a threat to life for those who were affected, but it also became a serious mental issue. Around then, Verizon conducted a ‘Wellness session’ called ‘Reset Your Mind’.

To form the esteemed panel, Deepak Chopra joined the likes of Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and Kevin Love for a 90-minute discussion on mental health.

Chopra, aged 77, is a champion of propagating mental health throughout his life. Even in the case of quoting about a child, tennis, and math, he is right in his philosophy. Patrick Mouratoglou has done well to cite it on Instagram and share it with American tennis fans, who might follow their strengths and pick up a tennis racket.