Draymond Green believes this $14M player could make an ideal candidate for The New Media Movement

Warriors forward Draymond Green already has an alternative career planned for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

A pioneer of the new media movement, Draymond Green is making waves with his new part-time gig. The four-time champion is capitalizing on his basketball IQ and vast knowledge. Recently, the 32-year-old became the first active player to sign a multi-year deal with TNT as an on-air analyst.

Dray seems to be on a mission to revolutionize the broadcasting and media industry, with the likes of JJ Redick and Stephen A. Smith joining him in this movement. The GSW forward has no qualms about leading from the front as he embarks on recruiting candidates for this movement.

The recent episode of The Draymond Green Show entailed the four-time All-Star answering fans’ mailbag questions, one of them asking him about an active player he would want to see launch a new media career, to which he had an interesting pick.

Draymond picked Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves as his choice for the ideal candidate he would like to recruit for his new media movement. The 6″6′ guard may have found an opportunity to add to his $14M net worth.

“Anthony Edwards has irrational confidence”: Draymond Green reveals the reason for picking the T-Wolves guard.

Though it might be slightly amusing, one cannot help but agree with Draymond’s choice. The Ant-Man could potentially make for great television, given his candid nature and ability to be free in front of the camera. The 21-year-old is a delight to watch, especially during post-game press conferences.

Whether it is having himself on the all-time starting-5 list over Michael Jordan or carrying Popeyes fries to a press conference. However, one can cut him some slack, as he’s only 21 years of age and is already showing signs of being a potential superstar in the making.

Thus when asked Draymond, who’d he want to recruit in the new media movement, Edwards said the former DPOY, also citing the T-Wolves guard’s role in the recently released Adam Sandler starrer Hustle.

Well, Dray does make valid points, considering Ant-Man’s ability to entertain. However, he seems too young for the role right now.

