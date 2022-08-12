6ft 6′ Draymond Green reveals his NBA all-time starting 5

Warriors forward Draymond Green dishes out his list of all-time starting 5.

Riding high on the success of his 4th championship with the Warriors, Draymond Green has been all over the place. The pioneer of the new media movement, Dray has been keeping busy in the off-season, dropping weekly episodes of his podcast.

Earlier this year, Draymond had signed a 5-year $80M+ contract with Turner Sports, joining the stellar cast of the award-winning show Inside the NBA. The 32-year-old seems to have already chalked out a plan once he hangs his basketball boots, given him already enjoying success as an analyst.

There is no denying that the former DPOY makes for great television, given his candid nature and ability to speak his mind without mincing his words. The 6ft 6′ forward is one of the finest minds in the business, with fans always excited to tune into his insights.

The recent episode of The Draymond Green Show entailed him answering fans’ mailbag questions, one of them asking him to reveal his all-time starting 5.

Draymond Green tells us his all-time starting 5.

One of the most frequently asked questions that never seizes to draw the audience’s attention is the all-time starting 5. A favorite amongst the barber-shop conversations, having the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson as some of the popular choices.

Nonetheless, it’s always interesting to know a player’s perspective, whether it be previous or modern era. Thus one can imagine the anticipation around Dray’s list, courtesy of his high basketball IQ.

“Shaq at the 5, Steph at the 1, I got LeBron James at 3, Timmy D at the 4, and if you think I was gonna have anyone other than MJ as the 2, you gotta be out of your mind, although I must say Kobe was a very close 2nd from being on my starting 5.”

Well, it’s difficult to argue Draymond’s list, considering the four-time All-Star has most of the public favorites, even managing to give the Black Mamba a special mention.

