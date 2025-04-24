Draymond Green Blamed By NBA Fans For Jimmy Butler’s Injury Due To His ‘Antics’

Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler took a scary fall in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets. No one can undermine Butler’s importance to this Warriors squad, who desperately needed him in Game 1, and he delivered. Scoring 25 points, he played 42 minutes, the highest in the game. He was all set to repeat the same for his team, but he endured a gruesome fall towards the end of the 1st quarter, ruling him out for the game with just eight minutes played.

Advertisement

The sequence happened near the bucket when Amen Thompson, after missing a shot, went for a rebound. Thompson ended up undercutting Butler, who was mid-air in an attempt to grab the ball.

The Warriors forward fell hard on the floor, landing on his tailbone. It was reported that he suffered a pelvic contusion. Butler remained on the floor for a while and made one of two free throws, but he looked in immense pain. With under two minutes left in the first quarter, he moved gingerly toward the locker room. Warriors PR subsequently announced he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

It didn’t take long for the hoop fans to dissect the play and find out who should be held responsible for the same. Shockingly, many fans concluded that Butler’s fall was Draymond Green’s fault. One fan wrote, “Draymond dirty antics just injured his own teammate.”

Draymond dirty antics just injured his own teammate 💀 pic.twitter.com/7frEgA8G5H — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) April 24, 2025

Although the angle the video was shot from didn’t show Green shoving Thompson, which could’ve led to him colliding with Butler. However, some fans were confident that the Warriors veteran must’ve done something that ended up backfiring on his team. Another fan wrote, “Draymond’s antics backfiring big time.”

Green being blamed for Butler’s injury is far from a unanimous decision. Some fans pointed out that he played no role in the entire sequence and shouldn’t be targeted for the same. A fan wrote in his defense, “He literally didn’t touch him what are yall looking at?”

He literally didn’t touch him what are yall looking at? — ŁOGĪÇ (@jayden_hairston) April 24, 2025

In fact, Green was trying to hold back Thompson from going for a rebound. If he were successful in his attempt, Butler wouldn’t have taken such a severe hit. A fan wrote, “Nah, that was all Thompson.”

Nah, that was all Thompson — Joe Joe Joe (@Parkay2910) April 24, 2025

Regardless of who should be held responsible for Butler’s injury, the biggest concern for the Warriors right now would be his recovery. The forward looked in immense pain and was lying on the floor for an extended period. He was also seen having difficulty walking off the court. If the injury turns out to be severe and he’s ruled out of more games, it’ll cast a shadow on the Warriors’ chances of getting past Houston.