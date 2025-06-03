Having Dubbed ‘Joker’ Nickname for Nikola Jokic, 2x NBA Champ Recalls His Failed Moniker for Pau Gasol

The word “Joker” has become synonymous with the name Nikola Jokic over the past decade. But it was only recently that the original source of the legendary nickname revealed himself.

Advertisement

Mike Miller ended his career with the Denver Nuggets as Jokic’s veteran for the first two seasons of the Serbian’s career. He had a couple reasons for creating the name. First, Miller couldn’t pronounce “Jokic” quickly; he wanted something that slides off the tongue more easily. And second, Miller says Nikola’s personality and on-court presence made “Joker” the perfect fit.

The two-time champion recalled how dumbfounded he would find himself watching Jokic play sometimes. Miller would be so amazed at times that he would refer to Jokic’s spectacular plays as “a joke.” Considering that and Jokic’s fun-loving demeanor, hilariously effective play style, and difficult name, Miller’s “Joker” was the right choice.

Jokic wasn’t the only ultratalented big man Miller played with throughout his 17-year career, and he wasn’t the only teammate he tried to nickname. In his best years, Miller played alongside Pau Gasol with the Memphis Grizzlies. Pau, like Jokic, was an incredibly skilled inside presence who didn’t possess much bounce. Yet he became an All-Star and a champion.

Miller tried the nickname shtick out back then too but wasn’t so successful. “Yeah, I mean I gave [Gasol] a nickname too, but didn’t stick like ‘The Joker,'” the 45-year-old said on Podcast P with Paul George. “I called him ‘The Meal Ticket,’ because when he ate, the rest of us ate for free. When he was cooking, the rest of us got to cook on easy stuff.”

Miller got to witness Jokic as a young, budding star, but he played alongside Gasol in his prime. The Florida product couldn’t help but heap praise on his longtime former teammate. “One of the best skilled bigs I’ve ever seen,” he said of Pau. “Just super skilled and talented. Gave dudes fits, man. And the game was just different back then right? Like we posted him up nonstop…”

While Pau’s nickname didn’t stick, Miller’s thoughts behind it were valid. Gasol was a perennial double-double machine throughout his prime, but he was also among the NBA’s best playmaking bigs. He could do it on his own or open up opportunities for teammates, which eventually made him a coveted asset.

Gasol wasn’t truly able to shine on a competitive team until he joined Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers. Some of his best seasons came in LA, where Gasol continued to make his teammates better while also doing some dirty work of his own. Miller wasn’t able to win anything of substance alongside Gasol, but he always knew what the Spaniard was capable of.