“Nothing Funnier”: Jayson Tatum Crushes Travis Kelce’s Dreams, Sets the Record Straight on NFL Players Playing in the NBA

Jayson Tatum became the latest NBA superstar to speak on the ever-growing debate about whether NFL players could play in the NBA. The topic of conversation has become widespread, with Travis and Jason Kelce furthering the discourse on their New Heights podcast. Tatum ensured to remain as polite as possible in his response but still hilariously crushed Travis’ dreams in the process.

Tatum has the utmost respect for NFL players for what they can do on the gridiron. He recognizes it isn’t easy to endure the constant contact that is present in a football game. However, the disparity between the skills required in the NBA in comparison to the NFL is too wide in the Celtics star’s opinion.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jokingly pleaded for Tatum not to crush his “hoop dreams.” His request went void. Tatum couldn’t help but set the record straight regarding NFL players’ chances of playing in the NBA.

“I got so much respect for you guys and what you guys do,” Tatum said. “It’s nothing funnier than watching football guys play basketball.”

Tatum poked fun at the play style of football players from the videos he sees on social media. Although fans are impressed by what they see, the 2024 NBA champion doesn’t see much to swoon over. Tatum believes those athletes made the right decision choosing football over basketball.

However, Tatum also believes it wouldn’t be easy for an NBA player to suit up in an NFL game. The difference is, he firmly thinks that if an NBA athlete had time to prepare, they could make an impact. That is a one-sided opinion, as it would be too difficult for an NFL player to transition to the NBA, according to Tatum.

The six-time All-Star isn’t the only notable player to speak on this discourse. LeBron James also joined the New Heights podcast to share his sentiments regarding the topic.

LeBron sides with NBA players on the football field

The Lakers superstar shared the same beliefs as Tatum for the most part. He believes it would be easier for NBA players to adjust to the NFL than vice versa. James went a step further than Tatum by listing a few players who are capable of making the jump.

“Off the top of my head, I would say Russell Westbrook or Anthony Edwards,” James said. “I think Russ would be an unbelievable strong safety or free safety. I think Ant Edwards could make the transition as well.”

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Edwards already have the bodies needed to excel in football. Both players had experience on the football field during their high school careers.

LeBron is one of the most knowledgeable figures in the sport. His praise for Edwards and Westbrook very well be the only stamp of approval needed to support their legitimacy as football players.