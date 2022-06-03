“Draymond Green churned $375M in total revenue from Blink Fitness”: Warriors star aims to follow King James’ billionaire steps

Sports business insider Andrew Petcash gives an insight into Warriors forward Draymond Green’s investment in the health and fitness industry.

Popular NBA personality Draymond Green’s high IQ isn’t merely limited to the hardwood. The former DPOY is a savvy businessman, having investments in various business sectors, including alcohol, media production, and fitness.

Having played his entire 10-season career with GSW, Green is currently on a 4-year $99.6M deal that ends in the 2023-24 season. The three-time champion earns an approximate $4M per annum from his endorsements with companies like Nike, Hugo Boss, Mercedez Benz, Subway, and Apple Fitness+.

Kown for his IQ of the game and leadership skills, Green has not shied away from capitalizing on his basketball knowledge, recently signing a multi-million dollar deal with the broadcasting giant Turner Sports. The Warriors also hosts a popular podcast under his name.

Nonetheless, one of Green’s most notable investments is Blink Fitness, a chain of fitness centers in many parts of America, offering several training programs both on-site and virtually.

Draymond Green has invested in 20 Blink Fitness gyms.

Growing up in Michigan, Green didn’t have access to gyms, a service he wished to provide for his hometown at affordable prices. When asked why did he decide to partner with Blink, Green had the following response.

“Opening our first Blink gym in Warren is so important to me, especially when I think back on what it was like in Saginaw when I was growing up. We didn’t have cool, positive places to work out and the gyms that did open were either too expensive or dirty. We’re changing that by creating affordable options for people of all backgrounds to be excited about getting fit with our ‘mood over muscle’ approach.”

The Warriors forward added,

“I’m proud to be part of the Blink family and look forward to opening all of our new locations in Michigan and Illinois. Our goal is creating a gym experience that people enjoy and want to be a part of. That will lead to a healthy, active lifestyle. And if we accomplish that, we’ll continue to expand and provide more opportunities for people to get fit.”

Via: Global Franchise

The 20-gyms under Green fetches a revenue of $375M, with each gym making about $3.4M per year.

The four-time All-Star seems to be on the perfect of his mission to become a billionaire by the time he turns 40-years of age.