“It’s first to four, not first to one!”: Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green keep morale up as Warriors drop Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Celtics

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green keep things on the up and up as the Warriors blow a 12-point lead to the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors dropped their first game of the postseason at Chase Center. It’s the first time they’ve lost a playoff game at the Chase Center, ever. The Boston Celtics came in, hung around with the Warriors, and then struck mid-way through the 4th.

The Cs beat the Dubs 40-16 in the 4th and won the game by 12 points. A whole 24-point swing. Despite Stephen Curry dropping a game-high 34 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, the Dubs couldn’t get scoring from elsewhere. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points, and Klay Thompson had 15.

On the other hand, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White combined for 15/23 from the deep. The Celtics finished with 21 made 3-pointers. Despite a Jayson Tatum off-night, the Celtics didn’t lose, and that is thanks to Jaylen Brown stripping up when needed.

Also Read: “Draymond Green is an offensive liability… Warriors wish he can shoot as well as he talks sh*t!”: Skip Bayless goes after Dubs’ DPOY after Celtics take Game 1 of NBA Finals

After the game, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson spoke to the media about the same.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green keep team morale up

This post-season, the Warriors have never trailed in any series. They always took Game 1, and kept going. However, this is not the case in the most important series of the year. Draymond Green believes the same won’t impact the team’s confidence, but gives them a fun challenge to embrace.

Draymond says tonight’s loss is not a hit to the Dubs’ confidence pic.twitter.com/FbY2HmrmVS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Klay Thompson also believes it’s a marathon and not a sprint. You need 4 to win, not just one.

“It’s first to four, not first to one.” pic.twitter.com/QAg1j9xzuZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Even Stephen Curry believes the team would be fine, come Sunday.

Steph is confident the Dubs will respond on Sunday pic.twitter.com/jM2XJgeBAj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Also Read: “Shades of 2016 and 2019 Finals as Stephen Curry disappeared in the last 6:05 of Game 1”: Skip Bayless attacks the GSW MVP for choking in clutch vs the Celtics

Despite Game 1 not going the Dubs’ way, their morale is up, and that’s really important moving forward. The main thing now is to keep the head up, and get a win Sunday, before the series shifts to Boston.