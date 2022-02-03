“I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it”: Dirk Nowitzki explains how an earlier retirement would’ve helped him move better and enjoy soccer with his kids

Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years of his life in the NBA. However, he kept thinking whether the last two years in the league were really worth it.

Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the greatest to have played in the NBA. Standing at 7-feet tall, the German megastar was responsible for the change in perception about big men shooting from distance.

Suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks for over two glorious decades, Dirk played the game at the most elite level. During the span of his distinguished career, #41 built up an illustrious resume – 14 All-Star selections, 12 All-NBA selections, 1 regular season MVP, a championship, the Finals MVP, got selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and will surely get his legacy cemented in the Hall-Of-Fame.

The achievements Nowitzki accomplished throughout his career, are incredible. But doing it till the age of 40+ is commendable. However, the Mavs legend believes he should’ve retired a couple of seasons earlier.

“If I had quit two years earlier, I could probably move better today”: Dirk Nowitzki

On a recent appearance on Real Madrid’s star Toni Kroos’ “Einfach mal Luppen” podcast, Nowitzki explained how retiring earlier would’ve been able to move better. Dirk said:

“I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it.

Of course, there were highlights, but we didn’t perform well on the court, and I couldn’t even really move anymore. If I had quit two years earlier, I could probably move better today and play soccer with the kids sometimes. I can’t do that at all now.”

“It’s always hard to find the right time when you stop. You’re still having fun, the body is still halfway functioning, and the motivation is still there.”

Now, enjoying his post-retirement life, Dirk keeps himself busy by playing Tennis, alongside his role as a consultant with the Mavs.

“It’s really a super awesome sport, really fun. But when you can’t move properly anymore, it’s hard. We still play a few times a week, but I can’t move much anymore. Most of the time, I just hit a few forehand shots from the baseline in the doubles.”

“It’s nice that I’m a bit free and can organize my day. Sometimes I take a month off and spend time at home supporting my wife, and in the next weeks, I’m a bit more active in my role as a consultant with the Mavs.

I find that very good right now that I am my boss. Basically, that’s why I asked the front office to be a consultant for now, because I can’t imagine taking a full-time job today. I’m also extremely comfortable with that.”

