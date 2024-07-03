Draymond Green Emotionally Reveals How He Views Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Himself After 12 Years Together

Klay Thompson‘s time with the Golden State Warriors has really come to an end. A situation most in the NBA community never imagined, the Splash Brother is expected to join the Dallas Mavericks very, very soon. During this time, his former partners in crime, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, have publicly mourned his departure from the team, albeit in their very own ways.

Curry took to Instagram not too long after he had been told of what was going to happen by Thompson himself. On the social media app, he posted several different pictures of himself with Klay that were taken over the course of the 12 years they were on the same team. Of course, Green was a part of many of these snapshots as well.

Steph's IG Story is emotional 😔 pic.twitter.com/FM3Ras8fwQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 2, 2024

Draymond then followed suit but chose to celebrate his time together with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in a completely different way. He took to The Draymond Green Show to express his grief, along with his appreciation of having been able to be on together with the splash brothers.

“I don’t put myself in the same category with them two. Them two for me are like here [points up high]… To then see myself in like half of the pictures Steph posted was just like wow!… I dropped a couple tears throughout the day. Not necessarily exactly looking at the story, but throughout the day.”

Green then went on to admit that he is not a person who likes change in any part of his life. So, for someone that has been so close to him for so long to leave, ‘sucks’ for him. Following this, he admitted that he was just rambling on this episode of the podcast because he couldn’t come up with a plan for how it would go.

It’s extremely difficult not to feel for both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in this situation. After all, Klay Thompson has been like a brother to them for so long. While this relationship will not go away, they also won’t be able to see him nearly as often anymore.

Further, there will also likely be some pain attached to seeing him in a different jersey. After all, it’s likely that the three saw the Golden State Warriors as home in many ways. However, it is something that apparently needed to happen. And the two clearly understand this as well.

At the end of the day, things have turned out as they needed to, with Klay Thompson getting the kind of money the Warriors weren’t ready to fork up. So, on some level, the Warriors duo will be happy for their former teammate as well, despite the anguish. In the end, all they will do is wish him the absolute best, and hope to see him succeed.