Draymond Green Enlightens Rachel Nichols On How He Upped His 3-Point Percentage From 20 Percent

Everyone expected Klay Thompson’s exit would affect the Warriors’ ability to be a terrifying three-point shooting team. However, that hasn’t been the case. They rank fourth in the NBA in three-point attempts per game with 41.7. At the same time, their 38.7% conversion rate is bettered only by the Cavaliers and Knicks. Having Stephen Curry helps a lot. But he isn’t the only one who’s sinking three-pointers consistently. Buddy Hield, Draymond Green, and Moses Moody are also banking over 42% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

While Hield and Moody have been revered for their ability as shooters, Green’s revival as a three-pointer threat has been a pleasant surprise. However, it didn’t happen out of the blue. In an interview with Rachel Nichols, the veteran forward revealed it’s an element of his game that he worked on tirelessly during the offseason. He said,

“I did a lot of work to get to this space. Obviously, I’ve been working with my trainer Travis [Walton], but then, I also did a lot of mental work. Meeting with our sports psychiatrist [Scott Goldman], telling him the things bothering me when I getting ready to shoot or if I am putting myself in a space to where I’m hiding so I don’t get the shot.”

Draymond Green on Open Run, describing how he changed his 3-pt shot from a weakness to a strength. How much of shooting do you all think is mental vs physical? pic.twitter.com/uyn3GaNKBB — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 21, 2024

Green revealed that in years past, he’d refrain from attempting three-pointers if he shot poorly at the start of the game. He cited his performance in the Warriors’ 123-118 win over the Grizzlies, where he missed his first three attempts from beyond the arc.

The veteran forward claimed that until last season, he wouldn’t have attempted another three-pointer after starting 0-3. However, the work he put in during the offseason has helped him get past that mental block. He banked three of his next four attempts and helped the Warriors secure a five-point win.

This season, Green is averaging 3.5 three-point attempts, the third-highest mark of his career, and the most since the 2017-18 season. His 42.9% conversion rate is the highest he’s ever managed. Green becoming a legitimate three-point threat is forcing teams to guard him up close, as opposed to leaving him wide-open on the three-point line, which had been the standard way to defend against him.

It’s helping his teammates get more open looks at the basket, and the results are there to see. Green’s defense and now his shooting have been a key reason the Warriors sit atop the West with an 11-3 record.