Draymond Green Excited for Stephen Curry, Guarantees Gold for Team USA at Paris Olympics

In a roster filled with several future Hall-Of-Famers, Stephen Curry is one of the players that basketball fans are most excited to watch during Team USA’s Olympics campaign. While a few other superstars – LeBron James and Kevin Durant – on the squad have already participated in the sporting event, Steph will be playing in his first Olympics ever. Hence, Draymond Green and many other enthusiasts can’t wait to see the Golden State Warriors guard’s display during Team USA’s potential gold medal run in Paris.

Draymond Green was attending the 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas when he was asked to talk about the inclusion of Stephen Curry in the superteam representing the nation at the 2024 Olympics. After admitting that he hasn’t found the time to talk to Curry yet, Green disclosed being hyped to watch his teammate.

“I have not talked to him since he’s been out there. But I am really excited for him. The Olympics are fun, he’s never gotten an opportunity to do it,” Dray said.

The defensive specialist would go on to confidently claim that his peers would defend the gold medal for the third consecutive time. The reason he was so sure about the same – “basketball was America’s sport”.

“Think it’ll be a great experience, obviously winning in Paris and they’ll bring back the gold medal, so I’m excited to see… Absolutely (winning gold). This is our sport; that’s what we do. Of course, we winning the gold,” Green concluded.

"This is our sport; that's what we do." Draymond guarantees Olympic gold for Team USA 👀 pic.twitter.com/BDgZWZdaS5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2024

Draymond Green has been part of the USA’s basketball squad that clinched gold medals in two different editions of the Olympics – 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo. While Green had a small role to play in the USA’s success in Brazil, he had contributed to the team much more significantly 3 years ago.

While Green was used as a role player, he can expect his GSW teammate to be utilized as one of the players with the largest responsibilities. Not only will Stephen Curry be one of the starting guards, but Steve Kerr and the remaining coach staff might use him as a primary scoring option. However, with Curry expected to share the court with LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the most part, one can anticipate that the shifty guard would also like to assume the role of a facilitator.