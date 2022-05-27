“Draymond Green firing up Miami so they and Celtics absolutely kill each other before Finals”: NBA Twitter calls out Warriors forward’s mind games after he and Dubs win WCF against Mavs

Draymond Green is all hyped up after leading the Warriors back to the NBA Finals for the first time after 2019.

The Golden State Warriors are right back where they belong. They will be making their 6th NBA Finals appearance in the last 8 years when they face the winners from the East starting 2nd June.

The Dubs got it done on Thursday when Luka Doncic and Co visited Chase Center for Game 5 having won the previous game 119-109 in Dallas.

Also read: “Michael Jordan – 31.3, LeBron James – 33.5, and Luka Doncic averages 35 in elimination games”: An insane stat after their WCF loss against Warriors shows how great is Mavericks superstar already

The Playoffs OGs for Golden State showed blazing guns with Klay Thompson leading the way with game-high 32 points, while Draymond Green had a terrific night scoring-wise where he put up a 17-6-9 performance.

He didn’t have a surprising night on the microphones though, the point-forward had some heavy words.

“This one is special because this is a group that no one thought would ever be back here. Klay Thompson went through two catastrophic injuries. Stephen Curry breaks his hand. We won 15 games two years ago,” Green said after the game. He also had a big take on Inside the NBA.

Draymond Green already knows Boston Celtics are coming through the East

We cannot guess what his intentions are, but the man went a step further and already called out the winner of the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics series, stating on NBAonTNT that his Dubs would be facing the C’s in the Finals.

Draymond believes the Dubs will play the Celtics in the Finals pic.twitter.com/q4gZ7gC6OS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

That’s typical Draymond, doing his stuff. The man knows how to instigate opponents on and off the floor.

Let’s see if it were to motivate the Heat so that they can come back in the series which they trail 2-3 or was it a jinx for the Celtics. Some are already playing the guessing game.

He’s so scared of us he’s trying to jinx us — ☘️☘️☘️ (@mymanreally) May 27, 2022

Dray has been hyping the Celtics the whole postseason. I heckin appreciate the heck out of it. RISE TO THE OCCASION BOYS, WE’RE TAKING ON A DYNASTY. — Dreary Monolith (@DrearyMonolith) May 27, 2022

If it happens, Celtics-Warriors has been a long time coming. Even when GS was destroying everyone and the Celtics weren’t there yet, those two teams played classic games. Celtics were tailoring themselves in the GS mold. Great possibilities. “We’re playing Boston.” – Draymond. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) May 27, 2022

Draymond firing up Miami so that they and Celtics absolutely kill each other before the finals https://t.co/s1zXd8VdDH — Kelvin (@kelvin_tey_) May 27, 2022

Also read: “With 38 wins, Jayson Tatum has more playoffs success than the Philadelphia 76ers in the last 15 years”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career

He and the Warriors must not want the latter out of the two to come out of the East because they will be a much bigger threat than Jimmy Butler and Co.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything pans out. Neutrals would just be hoping that the Finals wouldn’t be as one-sided a contest as the rest of the Playoffs were.