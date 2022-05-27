“Michael Jordan – 31.3, LeBron James – 33.5, and Luka Doncic averages 35 in elimination games”: An insane stat after their WCF loss against Warriors shows how great is Mavericks superstar already

We do not need more graphics of Luka Doncic with Michael Jordan or LeBron James to understand his legit claim for being a superstar, but we might not have a choice.

We have already seen enough of Luka Doncic in the playoffs to know that he’s the guy who can be the centerpiece of a dynasty.

Although the Mavs have failed to capitalize on what this 23-year-old has done in the last 3 playoffs, nobody is such big a hater that they don’t see what the Slovenian sensation could bring to the table each night.

However big the night might be this generational talent has the talent to outshine everyone else on the court. And he can do it while winning games.

The 3x All-Star was called a stat stuffer like James Harden who cannot win games for his teams when it matters but Doncic has destroyed those claims this season.

And although Mavericks are now out of the playoffs with the 120-110 loss against the Warriors where Doncic had a 29-9-6 game, this is not the last we will see of him in a while, at least not on the internet.

Luka Doncic averages better than LeBron and Jordan in elimination games

Not only did he lead a team filled with 2nd round picks and role players to a Western Conference Finals, he did so while defeating teams with multiple All-Stars and All-NBA players.

The man first lead his team against Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz and left them behind in the First Round.

Then came the team with the best record in the league, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns. Defeat the title favorites in 7-games in one of the most historical upsets of all time.

All of that was done with his leadership and finesse on the court having a bit of help from his supporting cast with no other All-Star, led by Jalen Brunson. And so Luka had to be the guy who does it all. And he surely did that.

Most PPG in elimination games: 35.0 — Luka Doncic

33.5 — LeBron James

31.3 — Michael Jordan Shoutout to Luka. pic.twitter.com/22syS4bwqI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 27, 2022

While it’s not rare to see him in a comparative graphic with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or some other superstar, this scoring record of him in elimination games is just insane.

The gap between him and the following two legends speaks volumes about his greatness and stepping up when he is needed. Now it’s on Mark Cuban to surround the guy with surplus to deal with the teams with multiple All-Stars day in and day out.

