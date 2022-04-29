“Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear”: Shaquille O’Neal and Shaqtin’ A Fool won’t spare Warriors forward even after becoming a part of Inside the NBA

From criticizing Shaquille O’Neal for JaVale McGee to becoming his colleague and then topping Shaqtin’ A Fool, Draymond Green has come a full circle.

TNT’s segment Shaqtin’ A Fool is one of the NBA’s best every blooper shows available on any platform. There’s no match to it because Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and their Inside the NBA team makes it better than any other blooper show.

But sometimes too much fun for other people gets into the head of the players who are being made fun of, and JaVale McGee went through that when he was playing with the Warriors and was the biggest target of this show.

After being a constant presence in Shaqtin A Fool and becoming a nationwide meme, the big man let out his frustration and critiqued the makers including Shaq openly. Draymond Green was then the first person who stuck up for his teammate.

Also read: “Luka Doncic pulls a Shaq on national television with his bullsh*tting quote”: The Mavs guard has a faux pas moment but is more apologetic about it unlike Big Diesel

“I think JaVale is unfairly treated on Shaqtin,” Golden State forward Draymond Green said in 2017. “This year has given me a little different outlook on it.”

“I just think there’s some stuff that goes on there about JaVale that really shouldn’t be on there. But, because it’s JaVale…” Green continued, “I like the show, it’s funny as hell to me. But that aspect of it has kind of given me a little different view.”

It’s good that he found the show funny because he has now become part of Inside the NBA and has to officially deal with the trolling on the show on rare occasions.

Shaquille O’Neal has Draymond Green topping Shaqtin’ A Fool for two of his headshots in two games to his own teammates

In Game 4, with a 3-0 lead in the series, there were 3-minutes remaining for the third quarter to end, and the Warriors were down 11, a not-so-friendly thunderbolt left Klay Thompson injured; it was a bullet-like pass from Green for Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green drilled Klay Thompson in the head with this pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/uvDyUUlOM6 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 24, 2022

A similar incident happened in Game 5, but this time it wasn’t Klay on the receiving end but Otto Porter Jr. who caught lightning on the basketball court.

🚨 DRAYMOND HEADSHOT ALERT 🚨 Tonight’s victim, Otto Porter Jr. 🤕pic.twitter.com/VJ3PdLSppm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2022

And so, fans got they were cheering for on the internet when TNT Thursday brought in some Playoffs Shaqtin A Fool action, and it was one of the cast members who topped the chart.

“Draymond Green forcing the Warriors to invest in some headgear” 🤣@SHAQ is back with another edition of #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/oEOhuGUP8i — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) April 29, 2022

Also read: “I’m starting an onlyf*ns of my toes, if Bhad Bahbie can make $50 million, I can make 20”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals a bizarre way for him to make money while hinting at a foot f*tish too

It can be their reliance on high volume pinpoint passes or Green is intentionally taking out Playoffs pressure in the form of accidents, in either case, Golden State wouldn’t want its player to suffer CTE not while playing basketball at least.