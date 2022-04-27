“N*tkicks only get you suspended if you’re up 3-1 against LeBron James”: Bill Simmons takes a shot at the league as Chris Paul walks away without a penalty for kicking Jose Alvarado

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons takes a shot at the league’s partiality towards LeBron James while discussing the Chris Paul incident

The NBA playoffs are here, and so far, they haven’t disappointed. We have two teams that have already moved on to the semi-finals, while the remaining 12 teams fight for the final six spots. In the first two weeks of the playoffs, we have already witnessed a lot of on-court drama, intense matches, and tough game-winners.

At the same time, these playoffs have taken their toll and we’ve also seen quite a few injuries. Donovan Mitchell is suffering from bruised quads, Zach LaVine was ruled out due to the Health and Safety Protocols. Chris Paul has to lead the Suns alone, as Devin Booker is out with a hamstring injury.

In times like these, one would expect players to be a little more considerate of their fellow men. However, Chris Paul just cares about winning, as we saw from his ruthless play on Jose Alvarado last night.

Pretty clear nutkick by CP3 on Alvarado here. Wonder if the league office will have something to say about it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yYjc2RecQS — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) April 27, 2022

Also Read: “Chris Paul couldn’t wave me off for that one”: Jose Alvarado gets CP3 on his signature steals list, tortures Point God as Pelicans get even with the Suns

Bill Simmons questions the league letting Chris Paul walk, quotes the Draymond Green – LeBron James incident from the 2016 Finals

Back in 2016, the Warriors were up 3-1 in the Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, in Game 4, things got heated, and Draymond Green ended up punching LBJ in the groin. This led to Green picking up a flagrant, getting ejected, and subsequently suspended for Game 5. This was a turning point in the series, and the Cavs used this momentum and ended up winning 4-3.

However, last night, Chris Paul kicked Jose Alvarado in the n*ts, and he walked away with no punishment. This did not sit right with Bill Simmons, who decided to take the matter to Twitter.

You only get suspended for this stuff in the playoffs if you’re doing to LeBron when he’s down 3-1 in a series. https://t.co/p3oJirXiTs — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 27, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James copies idol Michael Jordan”: How the Lakers no. 23 took up the chalk toss routine from his idol the Bulls no. 23

As Richard Jefferson(a member of the 2016 Cavs) said, the Cavs would’ve probably lost the series if Draymond wasn’t out for Game 5. If the league can suspend Dray for a punch, they shouldn’t turn a blind eye to what clearly is a violation of the same or even higher order.