“Draymond Green has 150, Michael Jordan has 148, and Dirk Nowitzki 149”: Warriors point forward ranks 44th in career playoffs 3-pointers made

Warriors forward Draymond Green surpasses Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki in 3-pointers made during the playoffs.

The architect behind the Warriors’ offense, Draymond Green, may not shoot the ball anymore as much as he did before but is one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Dubs. The point forward knows how to regulate the pace of his team and find the Splash Brothers in their best positions to shoot.

It’s no secret that the former DPOY isn’t the best when it comes to shooting the ball. Green is currently averaging 5.9 FGA, including 1.5 from the 3-point line in the playoffs. Playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green is a career 31.5% shooter from the 3-point line.

Surprisingly, Dray shot 38.8% from beyond the arc during Golden State’s 73-9 season. However, things have been on the decline since then for the four-time All-Star when it comes to shooting. In his 8-playoff appearances so far, Green, has averaged 3.5 attempts from the 3-point line at a 31% efficiency rate.

In what may come across as shocking to many, Green recently surpassed the likes of Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki in career playoffs 3-pointers made.

Draymond Green has sunk 150 shots from beyond the arc in his playoff career.

Green currently ranks 44th on the list of all-time 3-pointers made by a player during the playoffs, with 150 shots from the 3-point line. The three-time champion has surpassed Air Jordan, who has 148, and Dirk Nowitzki, who has 149 career playoff shots from the 3-point line.

Another interesting point is Green has achieved this in fewer games. Draymond has played 136 playoff games, while Dirk has played 145 and MJ 179. Though this is a commendable feat for Green, one cannot take statistics seriously.

Both MJ and Dirk attempted lesser 3-point shots in their respective playoffs career than Green, with a better efficiency rate. While MJ had 2.5 attempts at 33.2% efficiency, Dirk had 2.8 attempts from the 3-point line at a 36.5% efficiency rate.

The 3-point shot today has become an essential part of every basketball aspirant aspiring to play in the NBA. However, this wasn’t the case in the case in previous eras when one had to rely on a handful of shooters.

Thus comparisons may not be fair considering how the game has changed.