“I think one thing we know we have to do is get our turnovers down”: Draymond Green on meeting Luka Doncic and co in WCF

Warriors point forward Draymond Green reflects on the upcoming series against the Dallas Mavericks, with turnovers being an area of concern for the Dubs.

The matchups for the WCF are finally out after Luka Doncic and co knocked out the top seed Phoenix Suns in a blowout Game Seven win. The Mavericks now face the Warriors for a ticket to the NBA Finals, with odds tilting towards Golden State’s favor to win the series.

Post a two-year absence from the playoffs, the Warriors are back and gunning for a championship. However, Steve Kerr and his men need to fix a couple of things as they prepare to face the Mavs. During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former DPOY addressed a few areas of concern.

Green had the following to say about the Mavericks clinching their first WCF appearance since 2011.

“That’s a really good team. It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. I think one thing we know we have to do is get our turnovers down. Those guys will feed off of turnovers.”

One cannot help but second Green’s take, considering how the Warriors struggled against the Grizzlies, who were without their star player Ja Morant in the last three games of the series.

Draymond Green expresses his concern over the Warriors’ turnover rate.

Though the Warriors came out victorious against the Grizzlies, they did have their struggles during the conference semi-finals. Turnovers being on top of that list, helping the Grizzlies capitalize to the maximum, with Game Five being a prime example.

Stephen Curry and co had a total of 107 turnovers against the Grizzlies, averaging 17.8 per game. The highlight being Game Five, where the Warriors committed 22-turnovers. Former DPOY Green would address his concern over this area as well.

“That’s something that, moving forward, we need to correct,” said Green. “That’ll be a big deal for us because that allows us not only to get good looks and more looks at the rim, but it allows us to set our defense. And anytime you’re playing against a set defense, it’s just much harder than when you’re playing in transition.”

“That’s what we allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to do, even some with the Denver Nuggets. They’re just getting out in transition against us for turning the ball over.”

“We definitely have to take better care of the ball. That’ll probably be key No. 1 on the offensive end for us is taking care of the ball.”

Nonetheless, Green did take accountability for leading the Warriors in turnovers, averaging 4.0 per game in the series against the Grizzlies.

“If we can correct that issue, which I have no doubt in my mind that we can. I am the main one, I need to correct it myself,” said Green. “I have to correct that issue, as the rest of us do as well, but it starts with me and I will be better in that area.”

Fortunately for the Dubs, they have home-court going into the series and have tons of playoff experience. However, no team is immune to Luka Magic.

