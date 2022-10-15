“Draymond Green Has to Be the Big Homie”: Kevin Garnett Gives Warriors Star Advice Following the Jordan Poole Incident

Draymond Green’s actions towards Jordan Poole were out of order. However, Kevin Garnett believes the Warriors star can learn from this.

Spats between teammates are a common occurrence in any team sport. However, the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole took it to a whole other level.

So much so that Draymond had to take a break from the team, and had to apologize to the fans, organization, and Poole as well. It was a situation that laid a lot of criticism at Green’s step.

That being said, there are those who believe the Warriors star will come out wiser from this situation. This includes the Big Ticket, Kevin Garnett.

Also Read: “Damian Lillard Hasn’t Been With Another Motherf**ker That Made Him”: Kevin Garnett Urges Dame Dolla to Move On From Portland

Kevin Garnett believes Draymond Green needs to be patient and step up as a leader of the Warriors

There can be no denying that the whole Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation was an ugly one. Green himself has already admitted to his error.

It certainly was a bad look, but there are those who understand Green’s position. Particularly, former Celtics star and NBA Champion, Kevin Garnett.

The Big Ticket sat alongside Paul Pierce in the most recent segment of Showtime’s KG Certified. The duo spoke about Green’s actions, and sympathized with him, as they had been in a similar position, and even gave him some advice.

Garnett suggested that in such situations, it is smarter to pull a player aside and have a chat. He even stated that Draymond needs to be more patient and step up as a leader. Sound advice from one of the greats.

KG knows what it’s like to be the veteran in a winning team

KG is no stranger to being the leader of a championship team. Seeing as he was one of the veterans of the 2008 Boston Celtics, a team that went all the way.

If anyone knows what it’s like to be a leader it’s Garnett. The Hall of Famer certainly knows what he is talking about.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Changed the Game! He’s Top-10!”: Kevin Garnett Goes After Paul Pierce, Makes a Strong Case for Warriors Star