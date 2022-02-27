Draymond Green Injury Report: The Warriors’ DPOY candidate gives an update about his status, hints at a return soon

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks to the media and discusses how he’s feeling, hints that a return may be sooner than expected

The Golden State Warriors are leading the league in defensive rating, with a rating of 104.5. This is mainly because of what they accomplished before Draymond Green got injured. Before the start of January, the Warriors were having a defensive rating of under 100. They had a minimum 4.5 point gap with the second-place team. However, since his injury, the Warriors’ defense has not quite been the same.

At the All-Star break, Draymond announced that his return may take 3-4 weeks still. Yesterday, it was reported that Draymond participated with the team in practice, and took a few shots.

Draymond Green went through the Warriors non-contact practice today. Kerr: “Some shooting. Some 5-on-0. Some drill work…Looked great physically. That’s a very positive step.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2022

Steve Kerr said Green looked great physically.

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green practiced today, and “he looked great physically.” “That’s a very positive step for him.” https://t.co/eWNGM6fvD0 — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) February 26, 2022

“If it was up to me, I’d be back 20 games before the playoffs”: Draymond Green talks about his return from injury

Draymond Green, as we all know by now, is a fierce competitor, and loves to win. With the Warriors playing the best basketball they have since the Kevin Durant era, Green hates being out currently. However, he understands his impact on the team, the seriousness of his injury, and does not want to take a risk there.

After practice, Green talked to the media about what’s next for him.

Draymond Green talked to reporters after getting in a non-contact practice today. Return timeline is still vague. Said he is “getting my explosiveness back, getting my wind back.” Contact scrimmaging would be next. Here is a soundbite from Draymond pic.twitter.com/Yus5IkBxXE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2022

Green still hasn’t given up hopes of getting the DPOY honors. He feels his utter dominance when he wasn’t injured should make up for the time he lost due to injury, and if he returns with games to spare, he can seize the trophy back.

Draymond Green: “I was dominating when I got hurt. I plan on coming back dominating.” 💯 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 26, 2022

It is great to see Draymond in such high spirits. With him ramping up his work, we may end up seeing Green back on the court sooner than what was originally expected.