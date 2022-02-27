“Klay Thompson would be fully capable of playing a full 38-minute playoff game!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr gives an update on Stephen Curry and his Splash Brother’s minutes for the remainder of the season

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry’s minutes in the remaining games this year

The NBA is headed to the business end of the season. Each team has some 20-22 games left on its schedule. We’re headed towards a rough 4 to 5 weeks, which would determine what teams do we end up seeing in the post-season. The Golden State Warriors sit pretty currently, with a 43-17 record to show for themselves. They hold the #2 seed in the West and are 6 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

With the Warriors set to make their first playoffs since the 2018-19 season, Steve Kerr has to play the next month very cleverly. He needs to make sure that the team keeps its seeding without exhausting his players before the playoffs. Two guys whose time Kerr really needs to keep an eye on are Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Recently, Steve Kerr made his way onto the Damon and Ratto show for his weekly interaction. There he discussed Klay Thompson’s minutes for the coming playoffs, and how he looks to manage Steph.

“Klay Thompson should be ready for 38-minute playoff games!”: Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry is playing the same minutes this season as he did the previous one. Averaging around 34.7 minutes a contest, Stephen Curry’s minutes are right where Steve Kerr wants them to be. There have been cases where Steph has had to play 40 or more minutes, but Kerr would like to avoid that now, especially with playoffs right around the corner.

On the other hand, Klay Thompson recently got the green light to play 30 minutes. Kerr talked about Klay’s minutes and how they’re going to look around the playoffs.

“Thirty-four [minutes] is what we kinda map out for Klay and Steph [Curry], 34 to 36,” Kerr said. “Steph has gone over that quite a bit this year just out of necessity, When the playoffs come, 34 to 36 becomes 36 to 39. We’re still six, seven weeks away from the playoffs.(1/2) — DubNation(43-17) (@dubs3000) February 27, 2022

As Klay continues to improve and ramp up the minutes, I think that’s where we’re heading. He’s gonna be fully capable of playing a 38-minute playoff game without any problem.” Steve Kerr on the Damon and Tatto show. https://t.co/su7uAdiENZ — DubNation(43-17) (@dubs3000) February 27, 2022

Well, it looks like Steve Kerr’s decisions of slowly ramping up Klay’s minutes would end up paying off at the right time. Hopefully, the Dubs can use the minutes and make a strong playoff push this time around, with the trio of Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green all healthy(fingers crossed).